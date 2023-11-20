Thomas McRay

Thomas Emerson McRay, 69, of Harrodsburg, husband of Vicki D. Drury, died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at James B. Haggin Hospital.

Born Feb. 18, 1954, in Mercer County, he was the son of late Cornell Thomas and Lille B. (Taylor) McRay.

He was the owner of Advance Trim and was a member of Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Keith Emerson (Mericar) McRay; three sisters, Kathleen Patterson, Pansey Houston and Charlotte Hart; sister-in-law, Georgia Mingo; three grandchildren and two nephews.