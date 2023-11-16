 Skip to content

Harrodsburg Christmas Forest On Lighting Saturday, Nov. 25, At Old Fort Harrod

The Harrodsburg Herald/Robert Moore
Becca Sims of the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce is busy decorating for the Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park.

The Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) will be lit by Santa and Mrs. Claus at the end of Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. There wiII be photo opportunities, roasting marshmallows at the fire pit and time to slow down and enjoy the beginning of the season. There will be group carolers singing songs of the season as well. The public is invited to this free event.

For more information and to reserve space for a Christmas tree, contact Jill Cutler or Becca Sims at 859-734-236 or info@mer­cerchamber.com.

