Weekender For Nov. 9–18: ‘Little Mermaid’ And A Whole Lot More

It’s time to go under the sea again. Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of Disney’s ”The Little Mermaid Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre starts a two week run on Friday, Nov. 10. It’s time to get reacquainted with Ariel, Sebastian and friends in this musical, which was adapted from the Broadway production as well as the animated classic. The musical features the Academy Award-winning songs, including “Part of Your World”, “Under the Sea” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” In addition to the performances, the cast—led by Olivia Yeager as Ariel, Joe Price as Sebastian and Lydia Deering as Ursula—

“The Little Mermaid” is directed by Ragged Edge Managing Director Allan Barlow, with music direction will be Lori Patterson, choreography by Ami Wilcox and costuming by Bethany Fuller with Eliza Fuller.

On weekdays from Nov. 13 to 22, all trails at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will be closed to hikers and equestrians to manage wildlife and perform routine maintenance on the multi-use trail system. On weekends, all trails will be open to hikers and equestrians with the exception of the Pelly Trail which will be closed Nov. 11 to 26 including weekends and holidays. On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, and Black Friday, Nov. 24, all trails will be open to hikers and equestrians.

Thursday, Nov. 9

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Nov. 10

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming for teens, ages 13-18: video games, board games, card games or ping pong. Snacks included.. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Holiday Greenery Helpers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Help the Village get ready for the holidays by assembling fresh-cut greenery to decorate The Historic Centre. Make one, then take one home with you.. 2 to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• “War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War” at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). The Shakers were committed pacifists but were unable to fully avoid the nation’s deadliest war. Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s—and for years to come. 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: Disney’s ”The Little Mermaid Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Meet Ariel and friends in this musical adapted from the Broadway production and the motion picture. Featuring Academy Award-winning songs including “Part of Your World”, “Under the Sea” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” Tickets: $12. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Last Sing-O of the year starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Veteran’s Day

• Volunteer Work Day at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Roll up your sleeves and lend a hand to help maintain the beauty of Shaker Village! Shaker Village staff will lead small teams of volunteers on a variety of outdoor beautification projects, including painting, staining and cleaning. Work projects will total approximately six hours of the day. For guests ages 18 and up. Space is limited. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All volunteers eligible to receive 20 percent off overnight stay available the Thursday through Sunday nights of your volunteer weekend. Use promo code VNOV when reserving your room. Volunteers will also receive a continental breakfast, box lunch and a voucher for 20 percent off one meal at the Trustees’ Table. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Veterans Day Luncheon at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Starts at noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Christmas Open House at Lemon and Bloom (1742 Danville Road). 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 859)-613-9999 or lemonandbloomllc@gmail.com or Facebook @Shop Lemon and Bloom.

• Holiday Greenery Helpers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Help the Village get ready for the holidays by assembling fresh-cut greenery to decorate The Historic Centre. Make one, then take one home with you.. 2 to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• “War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War” at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). The Shakers were committed pacifists but were unable to fully avoid the nation’s deadliest war. Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s—and for years to come. 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: Disney’s ”The Little Mermaid Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Meet Ariel and friends in this musical adapted from the Broadway production and the motion picture. Featuring Academy Award-winning songs including “Part of Your World”, “Under the Sea” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” Tickets: $12. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Nov. 12

• Holiday Greenery Helpers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Help the Village get ready for the holidays by assembling fresh-cut greenery to decorate The Historic Centre. Make one, then take one home with you.. 2 to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: Disney’s ”The Little Mermaid Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Meet Ariel and friends in this musical adapted from the Broadway production and the motion picture. Featuring Academy Award-winning songs including “Part of Your World”, “Under the Sea” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” Tickets: $12. Matinee starts 3 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

• Fall Frenzy at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Service (1007 Lexington Road). Crafts: Learn to make a Thanksgiving Pie Garland. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Extension.

• Needful Things: Essential Everyday Items in Antebellum Homes at the Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Historic preservation expert Nicky Hughes examines objects essential to everyday life in a mid-nineteenth century home. Open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Starts 7 p.m. harrodsburghistorical.org or 859-325-9028.

Thursday, Nov. 16

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Nov. 17

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• 33rd Annual Christmas Bazaar at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Christmas crafts, gift baskets, bake sale, silent auction and raffle. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch—including homemade soups, desserts and hot dogs—served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. eat in and carry out. Facebook @St. Andrew Catholic Church or harrodsburgcatholic.com or 859-734-4270.

• “War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War” at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). The Shakers were committed pacifists but were unable to fully avoid the nation’s deadliest war. Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s—and for years to come. 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: Disney’s ”The Little Mermaid Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Meet Ariel and friends in this musical adapted from the Broadway production and the motion picture. Featuring Academy Award-winning songs including “Part of Your World”, “Under the Sea” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” Tickets: $12. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

