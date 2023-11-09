Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 17-18

Looking Forward To A Busy Holiday Season

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Get ready for the holidays at the 32nd annual St. Andrew Catholic Church Christmas Bazaar and Silent Auction, which happens Friday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Lunch—including homemade soups, desserts and hog dogs—will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be gift baskets available, donated by St. Andrew parishioners. The bake sale is back, as well as Christmas crafts and a raffle. Part of the proceeds will go the Christian Life Center. Items up for auction include:

• Handcrafted cherry rocking horse by Steve Trimble with a brown mane and tail, and natural leather saddle. Minimum bid: $100.

• 18 tons of crushed stone delivered to Mercer County and surrounding area. Delivery charge to be paid by purchaser. Minimum bid: $100.

• Handmade barn quilt by Pat Biggs. Minimum bid: $100.

• Tickets for four on the Kentucky Railway Museum Dinner Train, a two-hour excursion through the rolling river valley with dinner served by one of Bardstown’s finest chefs. Minimum bid: $100.

• Two-hour private caboose ride for up to 18 of your friends courtesy of the on the Kentucky Railway Museum. Must be exercised between March through December 2024. Minimum bid: $100.

• Two UK vs. University of Miami basketball tickets on Nov. 28 at Rupp Arena. Lower level seats behind the visitor’s bench. Minimum bid: $100.

• UK basketball autographed by Coach John Calipari.

• $1,000 Campbellsville University scholarship ($500 fall.$500 spring) for the first year of full-time enrollment in an undergraduate program or technical training program. Minimum bid: $200.

For more information, visit the St. Andrew website at harrodsburgcatholic.com, visit their Facebook page or call 859-734-4270.

Due to construction, Old Fort Harrod State Park will not be holding their annual Holiday Open House this year. Old Fort Harrod will host the Christmas Forest Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. The event, which features music, treats, cocoa, a visit from Santa and more, is sponsored by the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce. Old Fort Harrod State Park is located at 100 S. College Street.

Old Fort Harrod will also host the Winter Encampment starting Thursday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. and running through Saturday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m. Re-enactors are invited to set up their tents and camp near the fort. On Saturday, Nov. 19, re-enactors will also scout the historic Shawnee Run. Reenactors and campers are asked to contact Park Manager David Coleman to participate. Call 859-734-3314 or email davidl.coleman@ky.gov.

Other Events

The Mercer County Farmers Market (540 Linden Avenue) will host a Thanksgiving Pop-Up on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get ready for Turkey Day with local goods from local peoples, including locally raised flowers, herbs, honey, produce, meats and eggs, handcrafts, baked goods and more. To learn more, call 859-734-4378 or visit their Facebook page @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Santa will visit Kamp Kennedy Marina (4663 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster) on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon. In addition, there will be photos by Bethany Case for $25. To learn more, call 859-548-2002 or visit their Facebook page @Kamp Kennedy Marina.

That’s what we’ve got for November so far in what’s shaping up to be a very busy holiday season. If you have a holiday listing you’d like to share, send them to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.