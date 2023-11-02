Weekender For Nov. 2–10: Shakertown Equine Festival And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is calling all horse lovers at the Equine Festival, a day of celebrating horses with shopping, trail rides, demonstrations, draft horse meet-and-greets, food trucks and more on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Equestrian vendors will be setup in the West Lot Stable area selling tack, art, apparel and other horse-related items. Meet the Peace Ponies of Pine Knoll Center for Integrated Horsemanship and the Horse Human Connection.

The Backcountry Horsemen will be leading demonstrations on the equine obstacle course. Join them for 30-minute sessions (weather dependent) at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. discussing the goals and training benefits of working with the obstacles, and live demonstrations with their horses. The Fort Harrod Back Country Horsemen will demonstrate proper grooming techniques and you will have an opportunity to practice on a real horse.

Unlimited Equine Bodywork, LLC. will demonstrate equine massage therapy and providing educational materials on the topic. They’ll demonstrate how to perform carrot stretches with your equine partner and give tips to make sure the stretch is engaging the correct muscles for strengthening and flexibility.

Saddle up for a guided 45-minute trail ride with one of Big Red Stables’ horses for an additional fee of $90.

Guided ride are $5 for riders aged five and up and free for riders aged five and under. The event is free for equestrian annual passholders.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Nov. 2

Day of the Dead

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Nov. 3

• Christmas Open House at Lemon and Bloom (1742 Danville Road). 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 859)-613-9999 or lemonandbloomllc@gmail.com or Facebook @Shop Lemon and Bloom.

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming for teens, ages 13-18: video games, board games, card games or ping pong. Snacks included.. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• “War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War” at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). The Shakers were committed pacifists but were unable to fully avoid the nation’s deadliest war. Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s—and for years to come. 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Nov. 4

• Holiday One Stop Shop at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Service (1007 Lexington Road). With over 25 vendors. $6 lunch available. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Extension.

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A morning of chess and snacks! Open to all ages and skill levels. Starts 10 a.m. to noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Hand-Tied Brooms at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn to wrap, tie and finish hand-made brooms just like the Shakers did, beginning with smaller brushes and progressing to Turkey Wing brooms. No experience necessary. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. $65 for annual passholders, $75 for everyone else. All materials provided. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Christmas Open House at Lemon and Bloom (1742 Danville Road). 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 859)-613-9999 or lemonandbloomllc@gmail.com or Facebook @Shop Lemon and Bloom.

• Equine Festival at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Celebrating horses with shopping, trail rides, demonstrations, draft horse meet-and-greets, food trucks and more. Equestrian vendors in the West Lot Stable area will sell tack, art, apparel and other horse-related items. Meet the Peace Ponies of Pine Knoll Center for Integrated Horsemanship and the Horse Human Connection. The Backcountry Horsemen demonstrations on the equine obstacle course at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Fort Harrod Back Country Horsemen demonstrate proper grooming techniques. Unlimited Equine Bodywork LLC demonstrate equine massage therapy. Guided 45-minute trail rides with Big Red Stables’ horse for $90. Guided ride $5 for riders aged five and up and free for riders aged five and under. Event is free for equestrian annual passholders. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Painting Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn painting techniques with local artist Marianna McDonald at the Welcome Center. Participation included with admission. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• 15th Annual Autumn Open Studio at Kathleen O’Brien Studio (875 Phillips Lane). This year’s theme is Curiosity—Mystery—All Heart. The featured art is “Atmospheres”, “Birdsongs” and “To You” (ready to mail art for gift giving_. Also see many new rare beads jewelry, new greeting card sets, and artist books from “Alexander’s Library.” Noon to 6 p.m. kathleen-obrien.com.

• Saturday Matinee—”Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning”—at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is called upon to face overwhelming odds, new threats, and former flames. Rated PG-12. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• “War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War” at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). The Shakers were committed pacifists but were unable to fully avoid the nation’s deadliest war. Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s—and for years to come. 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Daylight Savings Time Ends

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Monday, Nov. 6

• Crafty Affairs: Fall Wreath at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Make your own fall-themed wreath using a variety of materials. Program is led in partnership with the Arts Council of Mercer County is intended for adults aged 18 and up. Supplies are free, but registration is required. Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Election Day

• Trivia Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Test your knowledge with other trivia lovers as an individual or a team. Maximum team size is four participants. Snacks provided. For adults, age 18 and up. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, Nov. 9

• Lunch and Learn: Holiday Plants at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). It’s that time of year for Thanksgiving cactus, Amaryllis, and poinsettias with Jessica Bessin, horticulture agent at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office. Visit the seed library. Beverages and something sweet provided. Starts at noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Nov. 10

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children aged 3-5. Call to sign up. Starts 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday night gaming for teens, ages 13-18: video games, board games, card games or ping pong. Snacks included.. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Holiday Greenery Helpers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Help the Village get ready for the holidays by assembling fresh-cut greenery to decorate The Historic Centre. Make one, then take one home with you.. 2 to 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• “War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War” at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). The Shakers were committed pacifists but were unable to fully avoid the nation’s deadliest war. Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s—and for years to come. 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: Disney’s ”The Little Mermaid Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Meet Ariel and friends in this musical adapted from the Broadway production and the motion picture. Featuring Academy Award-winning songs including “Part of Your World”, “Under the Sea” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” Tickets: $12. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Have any events planned for Thanksgiving or Christma? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.