Hunter Booth Has Found His Form With Centenary

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Hunter Booth is a name many soccer fans from this area are accustomed to hearing, both as a Mercer County Titan, where he played in 67 games scoring 27 goals and assisting 10, and as a CU-Harrodsburg Pioneer, where he scored or assisted in multiple games during the 2020 and 2021 fall seasons.

Booth, who was chosen to the NCCAA all region second team as a freshman in 2020, heard of another opportunity to play college soccer from his friend and teammate at CU-Harrodsburg, Enrique Hernandez. Hernandez, a native of Beaumont, Texas, convinced Booth to take a look at a NCAA Division III school, Centenary College of Louisiana.

Now the pair are taking the field again as teammates and recently competed in the final gan1e of the reguJai· season, a narrow 3-2 loss to Schreiner University. Booth is enjoying his time in a much different environment.

“There are more people here so there’s a little bit more to do but soccer and school keep me pretty busy,” said Booth, who is currently earn­ing his bachelor of science degree in business or business administration. Booth had gone seven months without getting consistent time on the pitch before finally making his first appearance for Centenary on Sept. 8, in a 2-0 win over Mississippi University for Women.

Booth scored his first goals as a Centenary player on Friday, Oct. 13, when Centenary took down conference opponent University of Dallas.