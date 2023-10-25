Kroger Collard Greens Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

Baker Farms of Norman Park, Georgia, is voluntarily recalling a single production run of Kroger 16-ounce bagged Collard Greens due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, there have been no reports of illness related to the consumption of this bagged collard green product.

The recalled product,16-ounce bags of Kroger Collard Greens, were sold in the produce department and can be identified as having a UPC code of 11110-18171 with a Best By date of 10-16-2023 and production code 110093-387.

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves.

The product was distributed to various Kroger retail locations in the Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. The recall also impacts parts of Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

Customers who have purchased the affected product are urged to return it to their local store for a full refund.

The issue was discovered by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture while conducting routine product testing.

Customers with questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-632-6900 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to midnight Eastern Standard Time and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.