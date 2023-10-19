For Charles Waters, Precious Memories At Diamond Point

Recalls Living In Historic Property During WWII

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Last week, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission received a visit from Charles Waters and his family.

Waters, now a resident of Houston, Texas, lived at what is now known as the Diamond Point Welcome Center in the 1940s. Originally built in the 19th century as a private residence, Diamond Point now serves as the offices for the tourist commission—which owns and maintains the property—as well as the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Industrial Development Authority and the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program.

Waters said that in 1944 and 1945 his father, a major in the US Army, served overseas and the family lived in Harrodsburg. At the time, Diamond Point was divided into two apartment units, Waters said.

“This boardroom was our living room,” Waters recalled. “Even though I was only three at the time I have many memories.”

Waters could remember his uncle, Carroll Montague Price, holding him on his shoulders in the front lawn. He also recalled an incident in November 1944. While helping his father move a trunk into the house, Waters slipped on the icy pavement, cutting himself on the chin. Waters was taken to Dr. Price’s clinic where he was stitched up. Waters recalled a piece of cotton being left in the wound, which still serves as a reminder nearly 80 years later.

“It’s not visible any more, but I know it’s there,” Waters said.