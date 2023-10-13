35 MPH Speed Limit On County Roads Starts Dec. 1

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to set a 35 mile per hour speed limit on all county roads—25 miles per hours on roads located within subdivisions. The speed limit goes into effect on Dec. 1.

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, the magistrates unanimously approved the ordinance, which would impact approximately 204 miles of roads, mainly one lane roads. The county’s road department will have to install 336 signs and 336 posts at a cost of more than $19,000 before Dec. 1.

Several residents have complained about speeding on county roads and Sheriff Ernie Kelty has said the speed limits needs to be lowered on narrow roads without a center line. Currently, the speed limit on streets that are not designated highways, freeways or subdivision roads is 55 miles per hour unless posted otherwise.

While the sheriff has been in favor of lowering speed limits, he has also said stressed the difficulty of enforcing it.

“I still only have one deputy out there,” Kelty said at Tuesday’s meeting. “We’ll do everything we possibly can.”