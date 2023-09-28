Mercer County Football Defeats Madison Southern 42-6 In First Meeting

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Titan footbalI (5-1) got back on track this past Friday, Sept. 22, with a whopping victo­ry over class 5-A Madison Southern (2-4). This was the first matchup in the history of the schools and the Eagles will be eager to even out the all-time record after falling 42-6.

After being out-gained by 309 yards and only scor­ing one touchdown last week against class 5-A Southwestern the Titans began the game ready to dominate anyone who stood in their way. Both teams had an attitude from the moment the opening kickof came off Liam Port’s boot as several players stayed tangled up in their blocks well after the whistle had blown the play dead.

Senior defensive end Kingston Mays set the tone with a three-yard tackle for a loss on the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage. The Mercer County defense let Madison Southern know early they weren’t going to be able to pick up the yards they needed on the ground.