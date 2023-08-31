Weekender For Aug. 31–Sept. 8: Labor Day, Fall Festival And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

If you’re enjoying the Music on the Lawn live entertainment series at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, take note that performances will move up one hour—from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.—starting this week and continuing into October.

With Labor Day coming up, Shaker Village will host a special Music on the Lawn featuring Randy Kaplan on Sunday, Sept. 3, starting at 5:30 p.m. Kamp Kennedy Marina will host LBP Country on Sunday, Sept. 3, starting at 8 p.m. The Second Annual Driving Business Forward Golf Classic happens at Bright Leaf Golf Resort on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Everything’s leading up to the Burgin Fall Festival, which returns Friday, Sept. 8, starting at noon on and runs through 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. Organizers are promising fun activities as well as vendors, food, inflatables and live music. The festival kicks off at noon on Friday, Sept. 8, with family friendly activities and an exploration of everything Burgin has to offer. The first live show begins at 5 p.m. with the Midday Wasted Band. At 6 p.m., local Christian rapper Chrys Jones will also perform. The festival closes at 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9, revs up with a Cruise-In starting at 9 a.m., with an array of classic cars and automobiles. At 10 a.m., there will be a pet contest, as well as a mobile dairy classroom to teach attendees about cows that runs through noon. At 11 a.m., US Yoshukai will hold a Karate demonstration. A dog obedience training seminar with a certified trainer starts at noon followed by a basket weaving session from 1-3 p.m. Through 4 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to adopt a pet through the Mercer Humane Society.

Pageants start at 5 p.m. There are five categories of competition: Pre-Teen, ages 8-12; Teen, 13-15; Miss, 16-21 and Modern, 16 and up (married or not). As an Amerifest preliminary pageant, the fifth category will be photogenic competition. Registration fee for the pageant is only $40 and is open to Mercer County residents only. For information regarding applications or questions, email info@burginfestivals.com. A DJ will close out the second day from 7 to 11 p.m.

Explore all the vendors and local set ups on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Burgin’s Fall Festival happens on Main Street in Burgin. To apply to be a vendor/food vender at the festival, or have a question, visit @BurginFallFestival on Facebook or email info@burginfestivals.com.

Have a Happy Labor Day, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Aug. 31

• Live music by John Moore at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Sept. 1

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street).Gaming—video games, board games, card games, or ping pong, we’ve got it all. Snacks provided. For teens ages 13 to 18. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Matt Green at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Dane Sadler Blues Band at Pandora Marina (125 Pandora Drive). Starts 8 p.m. 859-748-9121 or Facebook @Pandora Marina.

Saturday, Sept. 2

• Mercer County Farmers Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (540 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A morning of chess and snacks open to all ages and skill levels. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Saturday Matinee: “Tolkien” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 2019 biographical drama film starring Nicholas Hoult as J. R. R. Tolkien, author of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” Rated R (running time 112 minutes). Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Buck the Taxidermist at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Paul Kinzer at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird food truck Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Cadillac Tractor at Sunset Marina and Resort (325 Sunset Lodge Road, Lancaster). Starts 8 p.m. 859-548-3591 or Facebook @Sunset Marina and Resort.

• Live music by Blue Groove Jazz Quartet at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Triple J&C BBQ. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

Sunday, Sept. 3

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Randy Kaplan at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by LBP Country at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Starts 8 p.m. 859-548-2002 or kampkennedymarina.com.

Monday, Sept. 4

Labor Day

• Second Annual Driving Business Forward Golf Classic at Bright Leaf Golf Resort (1742 Danville Road). Golf scramble hosted by the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-2365 or info@mercerchamber.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

• Trivia Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Test your knowledge with other trivia lovers as an individual or team (maximum team size: four players). Snacks provided. Program is for adults, ages 18 and up. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Sept. 7

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Sept. 8

• Burgin Fall Festival (Main Street, Burgin). Fun activities as well as vendors, food, inflatables starting at noon. Live music by Midday Wasted Band starts 5 p.m. and rapper Chrys Jones starts 6 p.m. Facebook @BurginFallFestival or info@burginfestivals.com.

• Swing Dance Lesson at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Prepare for the Bee’s Knees Jubilee on Sept. 22 by learning how to cut a rug. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Shane White at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.