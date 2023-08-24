Weekender For Aug. 24–Sept. 1: Harrodsburg’s Hungry For History And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Harrodsburg is hungry for history this week. The big event is the Kentucky History and Genealogy Conference at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). The conference happens Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26, starting 9:30 a.m.

“We’re going to have speakers from all over the state,” said David Kirkpatrick, the assistant director of genealogy at the library. To be exact, more than 30 speakers are scheduled to give presentations over two days, including professional genealogist J. Mark Lowe, who is scheduled to speak Friday, and historic preservationist and author Kent Masterson Brown, who is scheduled to speak Saturday. The conference is free, but RSVP for space and refreshments. Register at forms.gle/XimfLVSMVfUWjwru9. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit online at mcplib.info.

That’s hardly the only historical happening coming up. The Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street) is hosting “The Birdwhistle Treasure: A Genealogical Mystery” on Friday, Aug. 25, starting at 5:30 p.m. Participants get a chance to locate the treasure and determine the legitimate heir. Dinner is $25, reservations required.

Also, Chef Walter Staib returns to Mercer County for the “Taste of History” premiere party at the Lodge at Logan Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road) on Friday, Aug. 25, starting at 6 p.m. Staib and his staff will be on hand for the first showing of the episode filmed at Old Fort Harrod State Park here in Harrodsburg. Brisket and carved pork loin by the Swinery will be served. Dinner and tickets will be $30 dollars. Cash bar and bourbon tasting are optional. The evening is presented by Friends of Fort Harrod and the Mercer Chamber of Commerce. Call 859-559-1713 or visit their Facebook page @Logan Vineyards.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Aug. 24

• Live music by 190 Proof Bluegrass Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bus In It Out. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Aug. 25

• Kentucky History and Genealogy Conference at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Featured speaker: professional genealogist J. Mark Lowe. Starts 9:30 a.m. Event is free, but RSVP for space and refreshments. Register at forms.gle/XimfLVSMVfUWjwru9 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Dean Phelps at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Food Truck Friday at West Lane Park (345 West Lane). Food trucks, vendors, local bands and more. 6 p.m. to dark. Vendors include the Scoop, Grillin’ Good Eats, Family Lemonade, Munchy’s FoodTruck, Dunn’s BBQ & Catering, Wake ‘n’ Bake and Bradley’s TX Smokehouse. Trevorshort0@gmail.com or 502-715-8141.

• Rook Night at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Play Rook. Food available eat in or carryout. Starts 6 p.m. 859-262-5600 or Facebook @Mackville Community Center.

• “The Birdwhistle Treasure: A Genealogical Mystery” at the Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Participants search for treasure and determine the legitimate heir. Dinner: $25, reservations required. 859-325-9028 or harrodsburghistorical.org.

• Taste of History Premiere Party at the Lodge at Logan Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Chef Walter Staib staff will be on hand for first showing of the episode filmed at Old Fort Harrod State Park. Brisket and carved pork loin by the Swinery Dinner and tickets will be $30 dollars. Cash bar and bourbon tasting are optional. Presented by Friends of Fort Harrod and the Mercer Chamber of Commerce. Starts 6 p.m. 859-559-1713 or Facebook @Logan Vineyards.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Aug. 26

• Mercer County Farm Thangs Swap Meet at Southern States (1027 North College Street). 8 a.m. to noon. Facebook @Mercer County Farm Thangs.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (540 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Kentucky History and Genealogy Conference at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Featured speaker: historic preservationist and author Kent Masterson Brown of Lexington. Starts 9:30 a.m. Event is free, but RSVP for space and refreshments. Register at forms.gle/XimfLVSMVfUWjwru9 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Come Meet Jesus at Mercer County Fairgrounds (540 Linden Avenue). Special guests: Evangelist Brandon Wilson, Gideon Representative Tim Darland, Gary Chedester of Hope Network. Music by vocalist Mary Wilson and music ministers the Greens. Vendors including food trucks start 11 a.m. Concert starts 2 p.m. Presented by Mercer Transformation. 859-605-2026 or Facebook @Mercer Transformation.

• Back to School Bash at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Free event sponsored by Unity Baptist Church. 5 to 8 p.m. 859-262-5600 or Facebook @Mackville Community Center.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Lylak at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Luminosity: “A Summer Soiree” at the Barn at Daynabrook Farm. (2565 Louisville Road). Presented by Ephraim McDowell Health Care. Black tie optional. Starts 7 p.m. Laura Richard at ldrichard@emhealth.org.

• Live music by Deadly Medley at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird food truck Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Daryl Boone Pittman at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by the Curry Kitchen. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

• Live music by Vanguard at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Starts 8 p.m. 859-548-2002 or kampkennedymarina.com.

Sunday, Aug. 27

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Monday, Aug. 28

• Annual Benefit Dinner for Habitat for Humanity Mercer County at Salvisa Baptist Church (138 Kirkwood Road, Salvisa). Featuring concert by the Patriot Quartet and dinner by Family Affair Catering. Dinner starts 5:30 p.m. Concert starts 6:45 p.m. Tickets: $15 adults in advance, $20 at door. $11 for children age six to 11. 859-734-5086 or habitatmercer@gmail.com.

• Introduction to Wheel Class at Three Lick Pottery (122 South Main Street). For ages 12 years or older. $5 firing fee for each item you want to keep paid the night of the class. Ticket: $45. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-805-0656 or threelickpottery.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

• All Together Puzzle Race at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teams compete to assemble puzzle. First to finish wins a small prize. Maximum team size of four. If you don’t have a team, we’ll do our best to help you match up with others. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Aug. 31

• Live music by John Moore at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Sept. 1

• Teen Game Zone at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street).Gaming—video games, board games, card games, or ping pong, we’ve got it all. Snacks provided. For teens ages 13 to 18. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Guided stroll starts at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and ends at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery, with a selection of journal entries and stories that will send a tingle down your spine. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult. Tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Matt Green at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.