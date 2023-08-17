Weekender For Aug. 17–25: Pioneer Days, Ice Cream Social, Wrasslin’ And More

Robert Moore

It’s back! The 11th Annual Pioneer Days Festival at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) starts Thursday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. The theme for Thursday is family, with Family Night Kick Off Party starting at 5 p.m., followed by a baby show at 7 p.m. and Larry Sanders and the Borderline Band at 8 p.m. There will also be a skating rink, giant yard games, beer tent, food trucks and activities for kids by the Arts Council of Mercer County and Isaiah House.

Among the highlights of the four day festival, three great musical acts on Friday, including Duncan Shadrack, Rags and Riches and Rolled in Stone. On Saturday, Colonial Breakfast and Lions Club Run for Sight 5K both start at 8 a.m. while the Big Jack Pearson Memorial Car Show and Critters for Litters pet contest start at 10 a.m. The OVW meet and greet happens at 6 p.m. while OVW Wrasslin’ starts at 7:30 p.m. The musical headliner is Alice Blue Gown, who are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, the worship service starts at 10 a.m. while Blue Groove Jazz—featuring Harrodsburg Mayor Sam Carr on sax—wrap up the festivities starting at 3 p.m.

If that isn’t enough, there will be plenty of shopping, with more than 100 vendors selling jewelry, cosmetics, candles and home decor, local honey, kayaks, T-shirts, artisan crafts and a wide variety of food. There will also be reduced admission to Old Fort Harrod and to the mansion museum.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Aug. 17

• 11th Annual Pioneer Days Festival at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Family Night Kick Off Party starts at 5 p.m., baby show at 7 p.m. Larry Sanders and the Borderline Band at 8 p.m. There will be a skating rink, giant yard games, beer tent, food trucks and activities for kids by the Arts Council of Mercer County and Isaiah House. 859-734-2365 or pioneerdaysky.com.

• Live music by 190 Proof Bluegrass Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bus In It Out. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Aug. 18

• Music on the Lawn featuring Spooky Fox at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• 11th Annual Pioneer Days Festival at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Entertainment: dunking booth, petting zoo and train at 5 p.m. Blacksmith demonstration at 5:30 p.m. Fire eater and stilt walker at 7 p.m. Music: Duncan Shadrack at 5 p.m., Rags and Riches at 7 p.m. and Rolled in Stone at 9 p.m. 859-734-2365 or pioneerdaysky.com.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Aug. 19

• 11th Annual Pioneer Days Festival at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Colonial Breakfast and Lions Club Run for Sight 5K starts at 8 a.m. Blacksmith demonstration at 9:30 a.m. 3 p.m. Big Jack Pearson Memorial Car Show and Critters for Litters pet contest starts at 10 a.m. Shinji Karate demonstration at 11 a.m. Campbellsville University sports teams at 11:45 a.m. The 4Kids Christian Sings Songs of Summer at noon. Games for adults with the Mercer County Public Library runs 1–5 p.m. Pie-eating contest at 1 p.m. Watermelon eating contest at 2 p.m. Stilt walker 2 to 7 p.m. The OVW meet and greet at 6 p.m. and Wrasslin’ at 7:30 p.m. Magic with Cody Clark, sponsored by Kendyl and Friends, at 6:30 p.m. Music: Dave Stahl, “the Piano Doctor” at 1 p.m., the Mountain Laurels at 3 p.m., John Thomas Moore at 5:30 p.m. and headliner Alice Blue Gown at 9:30 p.m. 859-734-2365 or pioneerdaysky.com.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (540 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Stewardship Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Help battle erosion, clear invasive species and protect one of Central Kentucky’s most popular outdoor spaces. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. They will use hand tools including shovels and loppers, and should wear leather work gloves and sturdy, closed-toe shoes or work boots. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Big Jack Pearson Memorial Car Show at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Trophies, DJ Iceman, and much more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Judging ends at 1 p.m. 859-734-2365 or pioneerdaysky.com.

• Board Together: Board Games for Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A nice afternoon with snacks and games that might be new to you. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Annual Ice Cream Social and Car Cruise In at Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home. (304 East Lexington Street). All cars and trucks welcome. Bring a chair for outdoor concert by Larry Sanders and Borderline Starts 4 p.m. 859-734-3361 or alexanderandroyalty.com.

• Back to School Bash at Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Free event sponsored by Unity Baptist Church. 5 to 8 p.m. 859-262-5600 or Facebook @Mackville Community Center.

• Morgan and Morgan OVW Wrestling at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Meet and greet the wrestlers at 6 p.m. OVW Wrestling at 7:30 p.m. 859-734-2365 or pioneerdaysky.com.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Carrie Johnson at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Matt Castle at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird food truck Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Kenny Boyd at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Dueling Chopstix. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

• Astronomy in the Field at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Join the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club to view the wonders of the night sky using a variety of telescopes. Each viewing is free to the public and weather-dependent. Call day of the program to confirm viewing if there is a chance of cloud cover. Minors should have adult supervision. Starts after sunset. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday, Aug. 20

• 11th Annual Pioneer Days Festival at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Worship service at 10 a.m., blacksmith demonstration at noon, Blue Groove Jazz at 3 p.m. 859-734-2365 or pioneerdaysky.com.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Aug. 24

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bradley’s Smokehouse. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Aug. 25

• Kentucky History and Genealogy Conference at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). More than 30 speakers over Friday and Saturday. Starts 9:30 a.m. Event is free, but RSVP for space and refreshments. Register at forms.gle/XimfLVSMVfUWjwru9. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Dean Phelps at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Food Truck Friday at West Lane Park (345 West Lane). Food trucks, vendors, local bands and more. 6 p.m. to dark. Vendors include the Scoop, Grillin’ Good Eats, Family Lemonade, Munchy’s FoodTruck, Dunn’s BBQ & Catering, Wake ‘n’ Bake and Bradley’s TX Smokehouse. Trevorshort0@gmail.com or 502-715-8141.

• Taste of History Premiere Party at the Lodge at Logan Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Chef Walter Staib staff will be on hand for first showing of the episode filmed at Old Fort Harrod State Park. Brisket and carved pork loin by the Swinery Dinner and tickets will be $30 dollars. Cash bar and bourbon tasting are optional. Presented by Friends of Fort Harrod and the Mercer Chamber of Commerce. Starts 6 p.m. 859-559-1713 or Facebook @Logan Vineyards.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

