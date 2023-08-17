Tourist Commission Makes First Decisions On Downtown Lot

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission is making some early decisions on what to do with the empty lot next to Olde Town Park in downtown Harrodsburg.

The tourist commission has been in talks with the owner, John Holiday, to purchase the property for months, but have been prevented from finalizing the transaction because of issues getting a clear deed. The title company that issued the deed went out of business 15 years ago, officials said. Even though the sale still has yet to close, the tourist commission has begun making some decisions on what to do with it.

Daarik Gray, executive-director of the tourist commission, said they created a subcommittee to come up with ideas for the lot. One thing they discussed Wednesday was fixing the sidewalk on Poplar Street.

Gray said they had received one bid for more than $6,326 to repair the sidewalk, but were still waiting on a second bid. The board voted to go forward with the lesser of two bids.

Gray took the board through other options for the property, including giant games including giant Jenga and Connect Four, which would cost $400, a rental movie screen for a Oct. 14 movie night which would cost $1,600, and ice skating rink Dec. 1-3 which would cost $4,500 for two days and $3,700 for one day.

“I like the movie night idea,” said board member Joan Huffman. “Danville does that and it’s always been popular for them.” Huffman’s motion to host the movie night and skating rink passed unanimously.

Other proposed uses for the downtown lot: yoga on Sept. 16, Oct. 14 and Nov. 11 depending on weather and Oktoberfest, which returns. Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1.