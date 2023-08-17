Pat Patterson

Patricia Ann Patterson, 83, widow of David H. Patterson Jr., died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Danville.

Born June 18, 1940, in Attleboro, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Richard and Annie (Murphy) Donovan.

Pat was a retired supervisor at Cricketeer Manufacturing., was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church, and had volunteered at the Christian Life Center.

Survivors include: one son, David S. Patterson of Harrodsburg; four daughters, Cindy Wilson, Becky (Keith) Horn, Pamela Drakeford, and Jessica (Mike) Harmon, all of Harrodsburg; 12 grandchildren, Joe Wilson II, Dustin and Josh Wilson, Kaitlin and Amber Patterson, Kendra Rowland, Jillian Lee, Tyler Horn, Jimmy Joe Drakeford, Austin and Haley Elliott and Dowell Harmon; 22 great-grandchildren Joseph, Kaden, Jolee, Carter, Jude, Lincoln, Landen, Bentley, Willow, Reid, Ryan, Riley, William, Ezra, Kaelin, Anna Kate, Ashton, Levi, Cora, Kamden, Kaydence and Kyla; siblings, John Donovan of Lumber Bridge, NC, Nancy Kyhl of O’Fallon, Miss., Michael Donovan of Attleboro, Mass., Kathleen Hathaway of Woodbury, Tenn., Timothy Donovan of Nalcrest, Fla., Kevin Donovan of RI, and Barbara Donovan of Attleboro, Mass. and one sister-in-law, Patricia Clarke of Cecilia.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Brian, Richard, Patrick and Terrance Donovan.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 18, at the St. Andrew Catholic Church, by Fr. Peter Joseph.

Visitation today, Thursday, Aug. 17, from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew.

Pallbearers are grandsons: Jimmy Joe Drakeford, Joe Wilson ll, Dustin Wilson, Josh Wilson, Austin Elliott, Tyler Horn and Dowell Harmon. Honorary pallbearers are granddaughter’s: Kendra Horn Rowland, Jillian Horn Lee, Kaitlin Patterson, Amber Patterson and Haley Elliott.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Andrew Catholic Church Building Fund, to the Christian Life Center, or The Mercer County Humane Society.

Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

Paid Obit