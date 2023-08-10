Volleyball May See ‘Entirely Different Burgin’ This Season

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Last fall, Burgin volley­ball struggled to compete in region play but was without any senior athletes and was adjusting to new head coach Doug Rulon. In 2023 howev­er, Lady Bulldogs volleyball has a strong core of seven upperclass,nen and an excit­ing group of eighth graders and freshmen to challenge for starting spots. Rulon had more time to shape his team with an entire off-season in charge, and he has been impressed with his athletes’ improvements this summer. Burgins’ 2023 roster has 16 girls who have all shown Roulon they have the aggres­siveness and ability to help the varsity team.

“The girls have been working very hard to elevate their level of aggressiveness, and to become more adapt­able, agile and consistent on the court. We’ve been work­ing on secondary roles as well and setters aren’t just setters anymore. AU six girls on the court can play any role in a pinch, and that will help us recover if things go sideways in a rally,” said Roulon. The underclassmen have been the most impressive this off-season according to Rulon, specifically fresh­man Sam Foley, and eighth graders Macy Greenleaf and Kaitlin Roulon have shown what it takes to compete.

If Burgin plans to take their game to the next level, however, they will need improved play from their upperclassmen.