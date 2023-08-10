Devine’s Needs Your Help To Win Best Corn Maze Contest Again

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is asking for the public’s help to win a contest. Devine’s is participating in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice awards for Best Corn Maze. They won the contest in 2021 and earned second place and in 2022.

“We are asking again for your support to try to make our way back to the top!” Devine’s said in a Facebook post. Here’s the link to the contest. You can vote once per day on different devices until it closes on Tuesday, Sept. 4. So vote early and vote often.

The Devine family started the corn maze 15 years ago at the historic James McAfee farm. In addition to the 10 acre corn maze and pumpkin patch, the farm also offers an array of activities, including wagon rides, paint ball, zip line racers and a petting zoo.

Devine’s Farm and Corn Maze is located at 623 Talmage Mayo Road. The corn maze and pumpkin patch will be open from Friday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Oct. 29, on Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 3–12, $12 for ages 13 and up and free for ages two and under. Admission includes all included activities—10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin picking, feedlot challenge, duck races, human hamster wheels, hay maze, tube swings, giant slide, corn crib, tire mountain, bonfire with roasted marshmallows, critter petting, zip track, corn hopper, barnyard ball, spider web, board games, giant swing and photo op—as well as a pumpkin of your choice.

Devine’s Farm Market is open for the season, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about the market, call 859-613-3489.

The Field of Horror will be open this year on Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28.

Devine’s Winter Funfest with Christmas at the Farm will be open Dec. 3, 2022, through Feb. 26, 2024.

For complete hours and information, visit devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066.

To vote in the USA Today contest, visit 10best.com/awards/travel/best-corn-maze-2023/devines-corn-maze-pumpkin-patch-harrodsburg-kentucky.