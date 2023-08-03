August 3–10: 127 Yard Sale, New Works Festival, Craft Fair And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Keep an eye out for bargain hunters when the 127 Yard Sale returns. The world’s biggest yard sale runs sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6. While there will be sales practically everywhere in Mercer County, the biggest will be at the Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road) where more than 100 vendors have their wares on display. The Smock family have been participating in the 127 Yard Sale for more than two decades, and their event has grown to be the second largest in Kentucky.

The other big event is the 2023 Craft Fair which happens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6, at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road).In addition to arts and crafts, demonstrations, exhibits and food trucks, there will also be a lot of live music. On Saturday, the New Beckham County Ramblers kick things off at 11:30 a.m. followed by Liz Bowman at 2 p.m. Burton Joyner will close out Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, local favorite Andrea Gross will kick things off at 11:30 a.m. while Ryan Smith will close out the festival starting at 2 p.m.

But wait! There’s more! Ragged Edge Community Theatre presents their annual New Works Festival with three staged readings of three new plays starting Friday, Aug. 4, and running through Sunday, Aug. 6. Tickets are $12 and one ticket gets you into all three readings.

Three worthy causes are offering the opportunity to do some good and have some fun on Saturday, Aug. 5. Mercer County Farmers Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds—which is back at the campgrounds at 540 Linden Avenue—is hosting a Teachers Supply Drive. They’re asking people to drop off Kleenex, paper towels, Clorox wipes, individual wrapped candy, small prizes, soft peppermints, Post-It notes, dry erase markers, pencils and Band-Aids. In addition, there will be treats by the Roosters Whistle, the Scoop and Worth the Squeeze; a Kids corner with the Arts Council of Mercer County, Mercer County Public Library and Blushed Cheeks; and entertainment by Brittany Mae Conover. The farmers market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also on Saturday, Critters Without Litters is hosting Bark in the Park at Old Fort Harrod State Park starting at 9 a.m. There will be food trucks, vendors, live music and doggy play area. All proceeds go to providing affordable pet ownership.

Also on Saturday, the Herrington Lake Conservation League is hosting their annual Poker Run fundraiser starting at 10 a.m. All hands must be purchased at Pandora Marina with stops at Sunset Marina and Resort, Mid-Lake Marina, Royalty’s Marina and Wood Lawn Boat Dock (in Rocky Fork). Hands are $5.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Aug. 3

• 127 Yard Sale. Locations all over Mercer County. Biggest sale is at Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road/U.S. Route 127). Operated by Louise Smock and family, more than 100 vendors are expected. Runs 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 127yardsale.com.

• Live music by Devon Bishop at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 6 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Aug. 4

• 127 Yard Sale. Locations all over Mercer County. Biggest sale is at Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road/U.S. Route 127). Operated by Louise Smock and family, more than 100 vendors are expected. Runs 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 127yardsale.com.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Greg Schaber at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• New Works Festival at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Staged reading of “Discover­ing June” by Georgia playwright Karen Ruetz. Tickets: $12. One ticket gets you in to all three readings. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Aug. 5

• 127 Yard Sale. Locations all over Mercer County. Biggest sale is at Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road/U.S. Route 127). Operated by Louise Smock and family, more than 100 vendors are expected. Runs 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 127yardsale.com.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (540 Linden Avenue). Teachers Supply Drive. Drop off Kleenex, paper towels, Clorox wipes, individual wrapped candy, small prizes, soft peppermints, Post-It notes, dry erase markers, pencils and Band-Aids. Treats by the Roosters Whistle, the Scoop and Worth the Squeeze. Kids corner with the Arts Council of Mercer County Mercer County Public Library and Blushed Cheeks. Entertainment by Brittany Mae Conover. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Critters Without Litters Bark in the Park at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Food trucks, vendors, live music and doggy play area. All proceeds go to providing affordable pet ownership. Starts 9 a.m. Facebook @Critterswithoutlittersclinic.

• Craft Fair at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Regional and up-and-coming artisans with live music and food trucks including Southern Style Kettle Corn, HogTown Barbecue Social Eatery, Captain Franks Hotdog Emporium, Mercer County Cattlemen’s Association, Grillin’ Good Eats, Serenity Sweet Snow and the Scoop. General admission is discounted for Craft Fair weekend and includes access to historic tours, exhibits and other Shaker Village experiences. $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 6 to 12, free for annual passholders and children aged 5 and under. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Herrington Lake Conservation League Poker Run. Locations all over Mercer County. All hands must be purchase at Pandora Marina (125 Pandora Drive). Other stops: Sunset Marina and Resort, Mid-Lake Marina, Royalty’s Marina and Wood Lawn Boat Dock (in Rocky Fork). 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hands must be turned in at Pandora by 4 p.m. All hands: $5. Facebook @Herrington Lake Conservation League.

• Music on the Lawn featuring New Beckham County Ramblers at the Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). At the Centre Family Dwelling Lawn. Part of the Crafts Fair. Starts 11:30 a.m. 859-734-5411 or sshakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Liz Bowman at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). At the Centre Family Dwelling Lawn. Part of the Crafts Fair. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Burton Joyner at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Part of the Crafts Fair. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music featuring Cotter Hill at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird food truck Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• New Works Festival at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Staged readings of “Play Ball!” by Virginia playwright Dwayne Yancey. Tickets: $12. One ticket gets you in to all three readings. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Live music by Blue Groove Jazz at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Bluegrass Food Truck. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

Sunday, Aug. 6

• 127 Yard Sale. Locations all over Mercer County. Biggest sale is at Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road/U.S. Route 127). Operated by Louise Smock and family, more than 100 vendors are expected. Runs 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 127yardsale.com.

• Craft Fair at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Regional and up-and-coming artisans with live music and food trucks including Southern Style Kettle Corn, HogTown Barbecue Social Eatery, Captain Franks Hotdog Emporium, Mercer County Cattlemen’s Association, Grillin’ Good Eats, Serenity Sweet Snow and the Scoop. General admission is discounted for Craft Fair weekend and includes access to historic tours, exhibits and other Shaker Village experiences. $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 6 to 12, free for annual passholders and children aged 5 and under. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Andrea Gross at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). At the Centre Family Dwelling Lawn. Part of the Crafts Fair. Starts 11:30 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Ryan Smith at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). At the Centre Family Dwelling Lawn. Part of the Crafts Fair. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• New Works Festival at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Staged reading of “Seven Miles from Ha1Todsburg” by Harrodsburg’s own Father Al DeGiacomo. Ticket: $12. Sunday matinee starts 3 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

• Trivia Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Test your knowledge with other trivia lovers on a variety of categories as an individual or team—max team size of four. Snacks provided. For adults ages 18 and up. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Harrodsburg Historical Society Monthly Meeting (220 South Chiles Street). Janie Rice-Brother, author of Facebook page “Gardens to Gables.” Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-5985 or harrodsburghistorical.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Aug. 10

• Lunch and Learn: Nature Danger at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Learn about the few (thankfully) but dangerous plants and critters you need to be on the lookout for while enjoying nature. Starts at noon. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Jazz Fest Fund Raiser at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Performance by Blue Groove Jazz. Food by American Blackbird. Starts 6 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.