Harrodsburg Fire And Police Move To Hazardous Duty Retirement Plan Starting October 1

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The City Of Harrodsburg has voted to change the pension plan for the city’s firefighters and police officers.

At the city commission’s regular meeting on Monday, July 24, the commission approved a resolution of agency transferring from non-hazardous to hazardous coverage with the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority for the in the police and fire departments effective October 1. Commissioner Missy Banks, who oversees the police and fire departments, made the motion, which passed unanimously.

According to the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority website kyret.ky.gov, nonhazardous retirement benefits are based on five full years of service. Hazardous retirement benefits are based on three years of service. Depending on the tier of either nonhazardous or hazardous, those years may the highest, last or full years in service. The other basic difference between nonhazardous and hazardous benefits is mainly the retirement age and possible contributions towards healthcare.

The city originally offered hazardous benefits until approximately 15 years ago, according to city hall. City Clerk Shavonna Huffman said the city contribution for nonhazardous benefits is 23.34 percent and 43.69 percent for hazardous benefits.

At the Monday meeting, it was asked how the move would impact former employees who have already retired. “It’s just now going into effect,” said Commissioner Banks. “We won’t backtrack.”

Chief Tim Hurt of the Harrodsburg Police Department, who has previously worked for the state as well as municipal law enforcement agencies, said he hasn’t worked anywhere that went to a hazardous benefit plan that made it retroactive.

The commission also approved changing the police contract from three years to four years. City Attorney Norrie Currens said the statute allows them to go to a five year contract, but Chief Hurt had recommended going to four years. Commissioner Banks said it only applies to employees moving forward, not to employees already under contract.