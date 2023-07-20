Weekender July 20–27: Mercer County Fair And Horse Show, ‘James Harrod’ And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The big news this week is the 196th Family Wealth Group-Mercer County Fair and Horse Show kicks off Saturday, July 22, with the dairy show at the livestock arena at 10 a.m. and a demolition derby starting at 7 p.m.

As always, the fair offers a little bit for everyone, whether you enjoy the horse show, the rides, the food, the floral hall, the demolition derbies, the livestock competitions and the pageants, which are one of the oldest traditions at the fair. They kick of in the center ring at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 24, Family Wealth Group Night, with Miss Teen leading the way, followed by Miss Mercer County Fair, both presented by Family Wealth Group,

On Tuesday, July 24, Whitaker Night, the Tiny Miss and Mister pageant begins at 5 p.m., the Little Miss and Mister pageant begins at 6:30 p.m. and the Miss Pre-teen starts at 8 p.m. All three pageants are presented by Whitaker Bank.

Also on Tuesday, Shelton’s Dirt Days, presented by Lee’s Famous Recipe, Monticello Bank and Mercer Motorsports, begins at 7 p.m. They’ll be running bikes, ATVs, side-by-sides and trucks.

The demolition derby on Saturday, July 22, costs $15 per person, with children 10 and younger free. The horse show and carnival, which runs Monday, July 24, through Saturday, July 29, costs $6 per person, with children five and younger free. Ride bracelets cost $15.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.mercerfair.com.

Just a head’s up, the Mercer County Farmers Market will relocate from the fairgrounds to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road) starting Wednesday, July 26. For more information, call 859-734-4378 or visit Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Old Fort Harrod State Park and the Friends of Fort Harrod tells the story of the founding of the oldest town in Kentucky in “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $8 for children. There is a special $2 group discount to factory and manufacturing workers.

Performances of “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” resume Thursday, July 20; Friday, July 21; Saturday, July 22; Thursday, July 27; Friday, July 28; and concludes Saturday, July 29. All performances are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. at Old Fort Harrod State Park’s James Harrod Amphitheater (100 South College Street). Call 859-734-3314 for more information or visit online at parks.ky.gov.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, July 20

• Live music by Devan Bishop at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music by Nick and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by T.Wayne and Smokey BBQ. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live drama, “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors and $8 children. Special $2 group discount to factory and manufacturing workers. Starts 8 p.m. 859-734-3314 or parks.ky.gov.

Friday, July 21

• Picnic in the Park featuring Native American flute music by Fred Keams at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts at noon under the Osage orange tree. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @fortharrod.statepark.

• Food Truck Friday at West Lane Park (345 West Lane). Food trucks, vendors, local bands and more. 6 p.m. to dark. Vendors include the Scoop, Grillin’ Good Eats, Family Lemonade, Munchy’s FoodTruck, Dunn’s BBQ & Catering, Wake ‘n’ Bake and Bradley’s TX Smokehouse. Trevorshort0@gmail.com or 502-715-8141.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Carrie Johnson at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O featuring all mixed music at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live drama, “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors and $8 children. Special $2 group discount to first responders, nurses, doctors and educators. Starts 8 p.m. 859-734-3314 or parks.ky.gov.

Saturday, July 22

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Dairy Show at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). Starts at livestock arena at 10 a.m. mercerfair.com.

• Vintage Tractor Show at Ace Hardware of Harrodsburg (920 North College Street). Tractors, food by T. Wayne and Smokey’s BBQ, prizes, family fun and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 859-605-6480.

• Live music: 27 South at Bluegrass River Fest (6730 Lexington Road—at the Palisades near the Brooklyn Bridge on the Kentucky River). Bring your own beverage. 3:30 p.m. to dark. $5 parking pass. Facebook @TheVillageAtPalisades.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Joanah Loomer at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Demolition Derby at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). Featuring demo derby drags, youth mini car, SS madness and built minis. $15 per person, free for children 10 and younger. Starts 7 p.m. mercerfair.com.

• Live music featuring Fox & Honey at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird food truck Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live drama, “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors and $8 children. Special $2 group discount to first responders, nurses, doctors and educators. Starts 8 p.m. 859-734-3314 or parks.ky.gov.

• Sing-O featuring country classics at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Ebony and Ivory at Sunset Marina and Resort (325 Sunset Lodge Road, Lancaster). Starts 8 p.m.. Facebook @Sunset Marina and Resort or 859-548-3591.

• Live music by Hi-5 at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by the Curry Kitchen. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

• Night Hike: Owl Prowl at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). An evening in the woods learning all about the amazing owl. Starts 9 p.m. Participants meet at the Welcome Center by 8:30 p.m. Bring flashlights for return to vehicle. $15 for annual passholders, $25 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Astronomy in the Field at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). View the wonders of the night sky with the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club using a variety of telescopes, on clear nights you can observe objects within our solar system as well as deep-space. Free to the public and weather-dependent. If there is a chance of cloud cover, please call the day of the program to confirm viewing. Minors should have adult supervision. Starts after sunset. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday, July 23

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, July 24

• Family Wealth Group Night at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). Midway, Miss Teen and Miss Mercer County Fair pageants start 6 p.m. Tickets $6, free for children five and younger. Ride bracelets $15. mercerfair.com.

Tuesday, July 25

• Floral Hall at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. mercerfair.com.

• Whitaker Night at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). Tiny Miss and Mister pageant 5 p.m., midway opens 6 p.m., Little Miss and Mister pageant 6:30 p.m. Shelton’s Dirt Days— running bikes, ATVs, side-by-sides and trucks—7 p.m. and Miss Pre-teen at 8 p.m. Tickets $6, free for children five and younger. Ride bracelets $15. mercerfair.com.

Wednesday, July 26

• Floral Hall at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. mercerfair.com.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Relocating for county fair for one week only. 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Kayla’s Diner and Ready Care Clinic Night at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). Midway opens 6 p.m., sheep show at livestock arena and horse show at center ring starts 6:30 p.m. Tickets $6, free for children five and younger. Ride bracelets $15. mercerfair.com.

Thursday, July 27

• Common Grounds Coffee and Conversation at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Enjoy a cup of coffee and time for conversation and connection. Different topics every month. Starts 9:30 a.m.. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Floral Hall at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. mercerfair.com.

• WAVE on Wheels by the Newport Aquarium at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). See coral cat sharks, learn about shark adaptations and the importance of conservation. No other group of fish is more feared or misunderstood. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Welchomes and Mulch 2 Go Night at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Ave). Midway opens 6 p.m., horse show at center ring 6:30 p.m., CGTPA Garden Tractor Pull 7 p.m. Tickets $6, free for children five and younger. Ride bracelets $15. mercerfair.com.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Curry Kitchen. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live drama, “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors and $8 children. Special $2 group discount to service and hospitality industry workers. Starts 8 p.m. 859-734-3314 or parks.ky.gov.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.