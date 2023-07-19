Local Educators Earn Excellence In Teaching Awards From Campbellsville University

Gerard Flanagan

Campbellsville University

This year’s Excellence in Teaching ceremony honored 236 recipients from 83 districts across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Teachers from Mercer County, Burgin Independent, Danville Christian and Anderson and Spencer counties were among those recognized by Campbellsville University.

Mercer County

Recipients for Mercer County were Stephanie Baker of Mercer County Intermediate School, Nikki Lake of King Middle School and Ekambaram Elumalai of Mercer County High School.

• Stephanie Baker, of Harrodsburg, has taught fourth grade at Mercer County Intermediate School since 2012. Baker received a Bachelor of Arts from St. Catharine College in 2010. Baker also received a master’s from the University of the Cumberlands in 2012. Her parents are Deborah Moyers of Harrodsburg and the late Gary Moyers. She is married to Trent Baker, and they have three children: Josiah, Abigail and Silas.Baker is a 2006 graduate of Harrodsburg High School.

• Nikki Lake, of Harrodsburg, has taught sixth grade Language Arts at King Middle School since 2011. Lake previously taught English (grades 9, 10 and 12) at Mercer County Senior High School from 2005 to 2010. She received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Kentucky in 2004. Lake also received a Master of Arts from the University of Kentucky in 2005. Her parents are Lisa and William Bugg of Salvisa.Lake is married to Ryan Lake, and they have three children: Lexy, Faith and Rylan Lake. Lake is a 1999 graduate of Mercer County High School.

• Ekambaram Elumalai of Harrodsburg has taught grades 10-12 at Mercer County High School since beginning Aug. 2012. Elumalai previously taught grades 10-12 at Tucker County High School from beginning Aug. 2010. Elumalai received a Master of Science from the University of Madras in 1996. Elumalai also received a Ph.D. from the University of Madras in 2002. Elumalai is married to Sujatha, and they have two children: Amritha V. and Tharun S. Ekambaram.

Jason Booher is superintendent for Mercer County Schools.

Burgin

Recipients for Burgin Independent are Leslye Turner, Amanda Rulon, and Megan Berketis.

• Leslye Turner of Harrodsburg has taught kindergarten and third grade for Burgin Independent Schools since 2017. She is also a reading specialist. Turner previously taught first, third and fourth grades and reading specialist at Robert B. Turner Elementary School from 2008 to 2017. Turner received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from the Midway University in 2008. Turner also received a Master of Arts in Elementary Education from Eastern Kentucky University in 2012 and a Reading Recovery Trained certification from the University of Kentucky. Her parents are Judy and Richard Johnson of Harrodsburg. Turner is married to Clayton Turner, and she is a 2004 graduate of Mercer County High School.

• Amanda Rulon of Harrodsburg teaches fourth through eighth grades for Burgin Independent Schools. Rulon previously taught in the Fayette County Schools and at Harrison Elementary and Williams Wells Brown School. She received an elementary education (P-5) from Eastern Kentucky University in 2008. Rulon also received a reading and writing (P-12) degree from the Asbury University in 2012. Rulon is married to William Douglas Rulon, and they have two children: Kaitlin Margaret and Adalin Elizabeth Rulon. Rulon is a 2003 graduate of Danville High School.

• Megan Berketis of Danville has taught English and language arts (10-12) for Burgin Independent Schools since 2015. Berketis previously taught English (10-12) at Garrard County High School from beginning in August 2014. She received a Bachelor of Art in Literature from the Queens College in 2009. Berketis also received a Master of Arts in Teaching from Eastern Kentucky University in 2015. Berketis is married to Jimmy Berketis, and they have three children: Melvin, Petros and George. She is a 2002 graduate of Farmingdale High School in Farmingdale, New York.

Will Begley is superintendent for Burgin Independent Schools.

Mercer County Residents

Other teachers from Mercer County were also recognized at the Excellence in Teaching ceremony.

• Melody Moeller, of Harrodsburg, who has taught sixth grade science at Anderson County Middle School since 2005, was also recognized. She formerly taught sixth grade science at Winburn Middle School from 2002 to 2005. Moeller received a Bachelor of Arts from University of Kentucky in 2002 and a Master of Arts from Georgetown College in 2008. She is a 1995 graduate of Mercer County High School.

• Kimberly McCowan, of Harrodsburg, who has taught sciences (grades 10-12) at Danville Christian Academy since 2008, was recognized. McCowan received a Bachelor of Science from Berry College in 2006. McCowan also received a Master of Arts in Teaching from Asbury University in 2012. Her parents are Terry and Joel Miller of Midway. McCowan is married to Jason McCowan, and they have two children: Jeremiah and Joseph. McCowan is a 2002 graduate of Boyle County High School.

• Darilyn Hamilton, of Salvisa, who has taught grades 9-12 at Spencer County High School since 2018, was also recognized. Hamilton received a degree in agriculture education from the University of Kentucky in 2017. Hamilton also received a degree in teacher leadership from the University of the Cumberlands in 2020. Hamilton’s parents are Darla and Jeff Browning of Taylorsville. Hamilton is married to Matt Hamilton, and they have one child: Vivian Hamilton.Hamilton is a 2014 graduate of Spencer County High School.

