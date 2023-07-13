Weekender July 13–20: Friday Night On Main, HPD DARE Carnival, ‘James Harrod’ And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

This week Old Fort Harrod State Park and the Friends of Fort Harrod present the eighth season of “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky.” The production begins a three week run on Thursday, July 13, starting at 8 p.m. The play tells the story of the founding of the oldest town in Kentucky. It features humor, terror, dancing, fire, gunfire and more. Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $8 for children. This year, they are offering a special $2 group discount each week. In the first week, the discount goes to first responders, nurses, doctors and educators.

Performances of “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” start Thursday, July 13. Subsequent performances are scheduled for Friday, July 14; Saturday, July 15; Thursday, July 20; Friday, July 21; Saturday, July 22; Thursday, July 27; Friday, July 28; and concludes Saturday, July 29. All performances are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. at Old Fort Harrod State Park’s James Harrod Amphitheater (100 South College Street).

Call 859-734-3314 for ticket information or visit online at parks.ky.gov.

The Harrodsburg Police Department is presenting a DARE Day at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) on Saturday, July 15. There will be circus acts including aerial acrobatics, the rolling globe, the wheel of death, face painting, henna and glitter tattoos, caricature artists, free food, carnival games and more. The show is free. Performances are scheduled for 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Call 859-734-5120 or visit their Facebook page.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, July 13

• Live music by Lisa Allan Foster and Monte Wilson at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Cardinas Food Truck. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Devon Bishop at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 6 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live drama, “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors and $8 children. Special $2 group discount to first responders, nurses, doctors and educators. Starts 8 p.m. 859-734-3314 or parks.ky.gov.

Friday, July 14

• Picnic in the Park featuring the Kentucky Reptile Zoo at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts at noon under the Osage orange tree. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @fortharrod.statepark.

• Friday Night on Main at Olde Town Park (126 South Main Street). Featuring live music by Fletcher Stone as well as food trucks, craft vendors, and more. Starts 6 p.m. Harrodsburgfirst@gmail.com or Facebook @HarrodsburgFirst or 859-734-6811.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Shane White at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live drama, “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors and $8 children. Special $2 group discount to first responders, nurses, doctors and educators. Starts 8 p.m. 859-734-3314 or parks.ky.gov.

Saturday, July 15

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• DARE Day at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) Circus acts including aerial acrobatics, the rolling globe, the wheel of death, face painting, henna and glitter tattoos, caricature artists, free food, carnival games and more. Starts 9 a.m. 859-734-5120 or Facebook @Harrodsburg Police Department.

• Stewardship Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Volunteers needed to battle erosion, clear invasive species and protect one of Central Kentucky’s most popular outdoor spaces. Must be at least 18 years of age. Volunteers will use hand tools including shovels and loppers, and should wear leather work gloves and sturdy, closed-toe shoes or work boots. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• DARE Day at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) Circus acts including aerial acrobatics, the rolling globe, the wheel of death, face painting, henna and glitter tattoos, caricature artists, free food, carnival games and more. Starts at noon. 859-734-5120 or Facebook @Harrodsburg Police Department.

• Board Together: Board Games for Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Spend a nice afternoon with snacks and some games that may be new to you. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• DARE Day at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) Circus acts including aerial acrobatics, the rolling globe, the wheel of death, face painting, henna and glitter tattoos, caricature artists, free food, carnival games and more. Starts 3 p.m. 859-734-5120 or Facebook @Harrodsburg Police Department.

• Comedy Night at the Lodge at Logan Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road).Featuring Todd Probus and Khushi Arora. Food by the Swinery. Cash bar. Tickets: $15 each or $150 for table of eight (includes $30 donation and floor seating). Proceeds benefit the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival.. Starts at 6 p.m. Facebook @ LoganVineyards.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Randy Kaplan at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama, “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors and $8 children. Special $2 group discount to first responders, nurses, doctors and educators. Starts 8 p.m. 859-734-3314 or parks.ky.gov.

• Live music featuring Duncan Shadrack at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird food truck Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music by Ebony and Ivory at Sunset Marina and Resort (325 Sunset Lodge Road, Lancaster). Starts 8 p.m.. Facebook @ Sunset Marina and Resort or 859-548-3591.

• Live music by Kenny Boyd at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Gloria’s Mexican. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

Sunday, July 16

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Tuesday, July 18

• I Love Rocks! at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Author and amateur geologist Toni Wiley returns with the adventures of Kiki and Camille and their love of rocks. Wiley shares stories of her unique collection, gathered from around the world. Starts 1:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Wednesday, July 19

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, July 20

• Live music by Nick and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by T.Wayne and Smokey BBQ. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Live drama, “James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky” at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 adults, $9 seniors and $8 children. Special $2 group discount to factory and manufacturing workers. Starts 8 p.m. 859-734-3314 or parks.ky.gov.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.