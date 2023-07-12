Tiffany Yeast Is New Tourist Commission Chair

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Tiffany Yeast is the new chair for the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission’s board of directors. Yeast has served on the board since 2020.

According to a tourist commission Facebook post, Joan Huffman will remain as vice-chair while Bob Gigliotti will serve as treasurer and Leigh Lopez will secretary. The other board members include former chair Tim Kazimer, Tia King-Taylor and David Coleman.

“I am excited to get to continue working alongside this amazing group of board members,” said Daarik Gray, executive-director of the tourist commission. “We’ve had a lot of growth over the last few years, and I look forward to continuing to learn more under Tiffany’s leadership.”

While Gray remains as executive-director, a role he has had since 2021, Garnie Yeager will remain as the office manager of the Diamond Point Welcome Center, located at 488 Price Avenue.

The tourist commission has funded over $1.2 million in sponsorships since July 2021, and has allotted another $600,000 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Along with their sponsorships, they have spent an additional $700,000 marketing the community via many different avenues, with over $350,000 more budgeted for the new fiscal year.

Yeast currently serves as as human resource administrative branch manager with the Kentucky Department of Education. She has also served on the board for Isaiah House Treatment Center. She resides in Harrodsburg with her husband, Terry Yeast, who earlier this month announced his resignation as assistant principal and track coach at Mercer County Senior High School for a position as assistant principal and athletic director at George Rogers Clark High School. They have three daughters, Trinity, Timberlynn and Teigh.