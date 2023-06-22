Weekender For June 22–29: Food Truck Friday, Critters At The Library, Fireworks And More!

Robert Moore

It’s a busy weekend leading to the Independence Day holiday, so let’s get right to the listings.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, June 22

• Live music by Devan Bishop at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 6 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music by Duncan Shadrack at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuits BBQ. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, June 23

• Bright Star Theater at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Live drama: “The Lady of Bully-burg” by national professional touring company. Starts 10:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Picnic in the Park at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Featuring live music by David best and Next of Kin. Starts at noon under the Osage orange tree. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @fortharrod.statepark.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Shane White at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Food Truck Friday at West Lane Park (345 West Lane). Food trucks, vendors, local bands and more. 6 p.m. to dark. Vendors contact Trevorshort0@gmail.com or 502-715-8141.

Saturday, June 24

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Blacksmith Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). David Shadwick of Pod’s Forge will bring his forge to make nails in a fun, informative demonstration. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participation included with admission. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Pottery Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Potter Trish Caudill demonstrates her artistic process on a pottery wheel at the Welcome Center. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participation included with admission 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Watercolor Painting for Beginners: Kentucky Landscape Workshop at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Acclaimed watercolorist Charley Jolly demonstrate the range of expressive possibility offered by Kentucky’s varied landscape. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Workshop Price includes a boxed lunch: $125 for annual passholders, $145 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Board Together: Board Games for Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A nice afternoon with snacks and games. 1 to 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Lylak at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by the Curry Kitchen. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

Sunday, June 25

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Family Worship Night at Daynabrook Greenhouse (135 Dunn Lane). The Carpenter’s Christian Church presents family fun with inflatables, zip line, face painting, music and worship and a fireworks show. There will be food trucks including Bama’s Blessing BBQ, Capt. Franks Hotdog Emporium, Crazy Spuds, the Curry Kitchen, Poppin’ J’s and the Scoop. Don’t forget your lawn chairs or blankets. Starts 6:30 p.m. carpenterschristian.church or 859-734-0670.

Wednesday, June 28

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, June 29

• Conservation Clubhouse Critters at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Through the generosity of Inter-County Energy Cooperative, biologist Drew returns with some friends from the Conservation Clubhouse to educate us about reptiles and amphibians that are native to Kentucky..Starts 10:30 a.m.. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Fish Fry at Sunset Marina and Resort (325 Sunset Lodge Road, Lancaster). 5 to 8 p.m. Fund raiser for Herrington Lake Conservation League. hlcl.orgor Facebook @Herrington Lake Conservation League.

• Independence Day Celebration at Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation (853 Lexington Road). Concessions, music, raffle baskets, cake auctions, games and fireworks. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-7791

• Live music by the Carey band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.