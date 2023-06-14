Planning and Zoning votes on solar text amendment

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning and Zoning Commission heard public comments on a text amendment concerning solar development at a Public Hearing during a special called meeting Friday, June 9. The planning and zoning commission is facing a July 1 deadline with the passing of House Bill 4 that would put the regulations surrounding the development of privately owned solar farms in the hands of county government.

In October 2020, the Mercer County Fiscal Court voted to deny amending zoning ordinances to allow solar farms as a conditional use on agricultural land and R-1 residential land which is both undeveloped and adjacent to agricultural-zoned lands. Earlier this year, the Kentucky Public Service Commission granted the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s motion to intervene in Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities’ plan to build a 120-megawatt solar array in Mercer County.

