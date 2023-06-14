New Dixville Road to reopen by the end of the month

Youth Recognized for Accomplishments

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Fiscal Court held its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 13, and celebrated the accomplishments of several youths in Mercer County. The court acknowledged the Mercer County Senior boys and girls track teams and individuals who had won state championships. The court also recognized the lifeguards at Anderson-Dean pool who were instrumental in saving a child’s life.

Members of the boys’ track team who were recognized included Beau Brown, Jordan Piazza and Thaddeus Mays. Teigh Yeast was recognized for her state championships and earning 40 points for her team. Brown and Yeast will go on to compete at nationals in Pennsylvania.

Lifeguards recognized were Abigail Coon, Alyssa Montgomery, Adam Musick, Hope Lanham and Cadence Curtsinger.

