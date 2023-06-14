City of Harrodsburg to split water treatment department

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The City of Harrodsburg held their regular monthly meeting Monday, June 12, at noon. For the new budget year starting July 1, 2023, the city is working toward splitting the water treatment department into two different departments, water maintenance department and sewer maintenance department.

Second reading was given to multiple ordinances restructuring job descriptions in anticipation of the two newly formed departments. While a motion was made to split the departments, City Attorney Norrie Currens suggested the motion be contingent on the infrastructure being in place for each department.

Second readings on ordinances for changing job descriptions were also voted on in the public works and cemetery and waste water treatment plant.

