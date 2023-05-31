Despite Road Work, 400 Mile Yard Sale Scheduled to Start Thursday, June 1

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

400 Mile Sale begins Thursday. June 1, and runs through Sunday, June 4. Organizers are inviting you to discover the treasures of US 68, not just the barn sales, yard sales, and sidewalk sales, but in the small towns, local diners and country stores. From the Palisades to Perryville, the 400 Mile Yard Sale stretches across Mercer County along U.S. 68, but sales can be found anywhere.

Keep in mind the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists that Harrodsburg Road/US 68 will be closed between Pekin Pike/KY 33 (mile point 1.5) and the Jessamine-Mercer County line (mile point 0.0) for 36 days. The closure is scheduled to start Wednesday, May 31, and run through Thursday, July 6. There will be detours set up for traffic in both directions.

KYTC said the closure is necessary for overhanging rock removal operations. Message boards will advise motorists of the closure. Motorists can follow marked detours while the road section is closed. Detours will include both directions.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.