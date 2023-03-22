Zoning Commission Approves Construction Of Domino’s In Harrodsburg

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Harrodsburg and Mercer County may soon be the home to a brand new Domino’s Pizza.

Last week, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan submitted by Joe’s Investment Properties LLC to construct a 6,000 square foot commercial building at 451 South College Street in Harrodsburg. The property is zoned B-2 (Business).

At the zoning commission meeting on Tuesday, March 14, it was revealed that Joe Williams had just closed on the property. Williams told the Harrodsburg Herald that his contract with Domino’s said the store had to be open by the end of the year. Williams said they hope to start construction within the next 30 days.

Williams and Brian Ward, the vice-president at Palmer Engineering, told the commissioners the Domino’s would be on one end with a leased space on the other side. They said carry-out and pick-up windows on each side. Williams said he did not have a tenant lined up for the other retail space, but said he would not be leasing it to a competing restaurant.

Williams said most of Domino’s business will be delivery and carry-out.

“Most people order online,” Williams said.

However, Commissioner Jerry Catlett worried if parking will be backing up onto College Street.

Williams said at other similar locations, the most they ever see is three cars at the pickup window. He said 60-70 percent of business is delivery. Williams and Ward told the commissioners that delivery trucks will be able to circle the building without backing out onto the road. Williams said he didn’t want anyone blocking delivery drivers.

Catlett moved to approve the plat as long as it was revised to indicate the new ownership and contingent on getting the necessary signatures. Commissioner Jim McGlone seconded. The motion passed unanimously.

