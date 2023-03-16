Shamrock Shuffle, Farm-City Dinner And More! Weekender For March 16–23

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

If you visit downtown Harrodsburg this weekend and everybody seems a little green around the gills, don’t worry. Hogtown is going green for the first annual Downtown Harrodsburg’s Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday, March 18.

The Harrodsburg First Main Street Program and the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission invites everyone to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day responsibly and visit participating locations to be entered into a giveaway for a gift basket valued at over $500.

Visitors must be 21 years or older to participate. While they’re encouraged to grab a drink or a bite to eat at the locations, they only have to visit the locations to get their cards punched and be eligible to win the gift basket.

According to Harrodsburg First, the first 10 customers at each location will receive a free T-shirt commemorating the event.

Golf carts will be available for transportation. Participating locations include the Combination On Main (225 South Main Street), Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street), La Fonda Mexican Restaurant (121 South Main Street), Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue), Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street), Old Owl Tavern and Owl’s Nest at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) and the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street).

Follow Downtown Harrodsburg’s Shamrock Shuffle on Facebook for updates with more information on drink specials, music acts, giveaways, contests and more.

On Saturday, start off the shuffle right with Kegs and Eggs at the Vault, starting at 10:30 a.m. The official kick-off at all locations happens at noon. There will be live entertainment by the 190 Proof Band at Rock Haven starting at 3 p.m. LBP Country will play at the Vault and the Carey Band will both start playing at 7 p.m. All locations will be having specials. For full details, check the listings below. Stops on the Shamrock Shuffle will be marked with a shamrock.

Check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library, which is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, March 16

• Harrodsburg Lions Club Spaghetti Lunch and Dinner at Lions Club Community Center (450 East Factory Street). Meal includes: baked spaghetti, salad, dessert, drinks. Requested donation: $8 per meal. Lunch served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner served 4 to 7 p.m. Carry out available, call 859-325-0282.

• Live music by Andrea Gross at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PIPS—Pretty Important PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Sunset of the Shakers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Springtime walk under a beautiful Kentucky sunset, exploring how social, cultural and political forces contributed to the decline of Shakertown and the unique personalities of the few Shakers that remained until the end. All ages welcome. Meet outside the 1839 Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program. Starts 6 p.m. Pricing: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• St. Patrick’s Day Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music by Skinny Mulligan at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, March 18

• Stewardship Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Help battle erosion, clear invasive species and maintain trails. Volunteers must be at least 18 and will use hand tools including shovels and loppers, and should wear leather work gloves and sturdy, closed-toe shoes or work boots. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Kegs and Eggs at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 10:30 a.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Official Kick-off of the Shamrock Shuffle in Downtown Harrodsburg. Get your card stamped to be entered into a giveaway for a gift basket valued at over $500 at these participating locations: the Combination On Main (225 South Main Street), Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street), La Fonda Mexican Restaurant (121 South Main Street), Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue), Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street), Old Owl Tavern and Owl’s Nest at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive) and the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts at noon. Facebook: Shamrock Shuffle Harrodsburg.

• Archaeology Hike: Historic Centre at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Easy guided hike, learn about archaeological excavations and learn about the over 200 structures that no longer remain. Starts 1 p.m. Participants should check in with the tour leader at the Welcome Center at least 15 minutes prior to beginning of program. Cost: $20 for annual passholder, $30 for everyone else, includes admission and voucher redeemable for 20 percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Board Together: Board Games for Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Spend a nice afternoon with snacks and some games that are new to you. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Book Signing with Terry Foody at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Foody, the Lexington based author of The Pie Seller, the Drunk and the Lady: Heroes of the 1833 Cholera Epidemic in Lexington, Kentucky. Foody will sign copies of her latest book which will be the focus of the March Reading Retreat and will be available for purchase. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by 190 Proof Band at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Part of Shamrock Shuffle. Starts at 3 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Kenny Boyd at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Gotchee Hibachi. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) Part of Shamrock Shuffle. 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

• Live music by LBP Country at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Enter Green Beard Contest. Beards will be judged on creativity—they don’t have to be real (or only on men) they just need to be green. Participants pictures will be posted on Facebook. Winners with the most likes will receive a $25 gift card. Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Night Hike: Spring Equinox at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). On this gentle hike, take in the wonders of the prairie and forest at night while discovering some of the mysteries and curiosities of the universe. Along the way, listen to the enchanting sounds of the night, observe the night sky and learn fun facts about the moon. Starts 8 p.m. Participants should meet at the Welcome Center by 7:30 p.m. All participants should bring flashlights to assist in returning to vehicles or rooms at the conclusion of the evening. Cost: $15 for annual passholder, $25 for everyone else, includes admission and voucher redeemable for 20 percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday, March 19

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Monday, March 20

First Day of Spring

• 20th Annual Farm-City Dinner at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Featured speaker: Steve Isaacs, UK agriculture management and motivation extension specialist. Steak dinner $12, dessert by Taylor Belle’s. Starts 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at any primary sponsor: Mercer County Farm Bureau, Mercer County Conservation District, Mercer County Chamber of Commerce and Mercer County Cooperative Extension Service.

Thursday, March 23

• Common Grounds Coffee and Conversation at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Enjoy a cup of coffee and time for conversation and connection. Different topics every month. Starts 9:30 a.m.. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Grillin’ Good Eats. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.