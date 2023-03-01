Give Blood And Get A T-Shirt: Blood Drive On Wednesday, March 8

The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday, March 8, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street).

Kentucky donors are encouraged to gallop in and save lives and get their hands on an exciting new shirt. All donors will receive a “Hold Your Horses” T-shirt (white supplies last) as a thank you for donating.

One in seven people at hospitals will need a blood transfusion for everything from traumas to premature births, surgeries, organ transplants, diseases such as cancer and sickle cell diseases, and so much more. Whatever the need, blood must be readily available to save a local patient’s life.

Kentucky Blood Center, through the generous donation of blood from donors, provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

Celebrating 55 years of saving lives, the Kentucky Blood Center is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in the commonwealth. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area (Corbin).

