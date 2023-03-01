City Partners With Fiscal Court To Intervene With Proposed Solar Facility

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The City of Harrodsburg City is partnering with the Mercer County Fiscal Court and the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Industrial Authority to intervene in Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities’ plan to build a 120-megawatt solar array on the Wilkinson farm property along US 127.

At their regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, the Harrodsburg City Commission authorized paying Howard Law PLLC $3,890 for legal fees.

“We prefer that site to be used for possible development,” said Harrodsburg City Attorney Norrie Currens said after the vote.

Earlier this month, the Kentucky Public Service Commission granted the motion to intervene.

In other business, the city commission took action to remove former Chief Brian Allen from the take home vehicle list.

“He is no longer employed by the City of Harrodsburg so we have to remove him,” said Commissioner Missy Banks, who supervises the police and fire Departments.

In January, the commission voted unanimously to accept Allen’s resignation as chief of the Harrodsburg Police Department. In Allen’s resignation letter, he said he had been asked to resign, but city officials have declined to explain why. On Friday, Tim Hurt, who was formerly the assistant police chief, was sworn in as Allen’s replacement.

On Monday, the city commission also approved resolution 2023-02-27(1) to remove Allen as a bank signer on the Drug Task Force Bank Account at Farmers National Bank and add Chief Hurt.

Monday was also the first meeting for Harrodsburg’s new mayor, Scott Moseley, who was appointed by the commission to replace Billy Whitenack, who resigned in January after purchasing a new home outside the city. Moseley, who served as a city commission from 2010 to 2021, thanked the commission for the appointment.

“I’m grateful to serve the people of Harrodsburg again,” Moseley said.

