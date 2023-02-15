Police Seize Handgun, Drugs In Parking Lot Bust

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

A man and woman are in jail after being caught intoxicated outside a local supermarket this weekend.

On Sunday, Feb, 12, officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department made contact with two intoxicated individuals in the Save-A-Lot parking lot. According to an HPD Facebook post, the man—subsequently identified as Michael Cannon, 25, of Louisville—was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, counterfeit pills and designer drugs.

In a purse that police say belongs to Elizabeth Madlynne Pilott, 25, of Glendale, California, investigators say they found a substance suspected to be Ketamine as well as more designer drugs. Both Cannon and Pilott were taken into custody.

Cannon was charged with trafficking in carfentanil and fentanyl derivatives, public intoxication on a controlled substance, trafficking in an unspecified drug, 2nd degree trafficking in an unspecified drug and tampering with physical evidence (three counts). Cannon has pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to court documents.

Pilott was charged with public intoxication on a controlled substance, 2nd degree trafficking in an unspecified drug, trafficking in carfentanil and fentanyl derivatives and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pilott has also pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to court documents.

Both Cannon and Pilott are scheduled to return to court on Thursday, Feb. 23, for a preliminary hearing. They are being held at Boyle County Detention Center.

