Lady Bulldogs’ Hot Streak Continues Against Fort Knox

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Burgin girls basketball has been on a tear lately. The Lady Bulldogs picked up their third straight victory on Thursday, Jan. 26, over Fort Knox 56-28.

Burgin appears to be hitting their stride with nine contests remaining on this year’s schedule.

“Better late than never,” said Burgin Head Coach Keith Monson. The team played a complete, well-balanced game in their latest outing. Fort Knox’s size and athleticism bothered the Lady Bulldogs early, grabbing multiple offensive rebounds and eventually scoring the game’s first basket off second chance efforts.

Burgin’s leading rebounder and enforcer, Avery Gray, quickly put a stop to the Fort Knox second chance points. Gray controlled the boards for the remainder of the contest finishing with a team high in both points (17), and rebounds (10).

The Lady Bulldogs played a very sound defensive half, only allowing 14 points in the first two quarters. Burgin’s offense found success in the form of a well balanced attack and sharing the basketball. The majority of Burgin’s first half points came via assists. The Lady Bulldogs led 28-14 at the halftime break.

Junior Hannah Simpson provided a welcomed spark off the bench. Simpson grabbed four rebounds and scored nine points. Four of said points were off a three-pointer in which she was fouled. Simpson converted the free throw and secured the game for Burgin.

“I was happy to see our girls settle in, they did a great job of running our offensive sets,” said Monson. “Fort Knox is a very athletic team that made us alter our attempts.”

Burgin will host Thomas Nelson of the fifth region in their next home match-up on Friday, Feb. 3.

