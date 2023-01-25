Mercer County Indictments Include Burglary, Criminal Mischief
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
The Mercer Grand Jury handed up indictments last week on charges including burglary, criminal mischief, drugs, flagrant nonsupport and bail jumping.
BURGLARY
• Joshua Morgan, 27, of 358 Cedar Riffle Road, Greenup, was charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, and 4th degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Morgan is alleged to have unlawfully entered a dwelling house in Mercer County on Dec. 14, 2022, and shoved the victim, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 (no contact). Dep. Robert Hardin (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.
• Melissa Woods, 44, of 425 English Avenue, was charged with 3rd degree burglary, a class D felony. On Jan. 26, 2021, Woods is alleged to have unlawfully entered Nevada Auto Sales with the intent to commit a crime, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 (no contact). Chief Scott Elder (Burgin Police Department) testified.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Benny Moore, 41, of 1031 Lexington Road No. 16, was charged with 1st degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, and theft by unlawful taking, a class B misdemeanor. On Oct. 28, 2022, Moore is alleged to have caused more than $1,000 in damage to the property of the Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office and to have taken items with a value of less than $500, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 with the condition Moore remain 1,000 feet away from the extension office. Dep. Wes Gaddis (MCSO) testified.