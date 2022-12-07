Photography Contests Give Mercer A Chance To Show Off For The Holidays

Robert Moore

With all the holiday decorations, there isn’t a better time to take some pictures. Two photography contests are giving local shutterbugs a chance to let Mercer County show off for the holidays.

First up, the website herringtonlakeky.com is sponsoring a Deck the Lake photo contest for people who live along the lake. Pictures of holiday decorations can be submitted to the Herrington Lake Photography Group on Facebook. Photographers should include what area of the lake they are from and any special meaning they may have for their decorations.

Whether you are decorating your porch or your dock, your boat or your lawn, your campsite, or just the one little lonely tree out your window, the organizers say they want to see it.

Submissions will close on Christmas Day, Sunday Dec. 25. More information about voting will be posted at that time.

Prizes are a $25 gift certificate to Pete’s Diner for first place, a custom printed Herrington Lake beach towel for second place and a $10 gift certificate to Herrington Lake Trading Post for third. All winners will also receive a homemade pecan pie.

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission’s monthly photography competition continues. This month’s theme is “Holiday Happenings.” Submit your best pictures on the commission’s Facebook page.

Kristin Powell, Celys Flores, Amy Raney and Rebecca Mitchell Sims won $25 gift certificates for November.

Submissions for this month’s contest must be entered by announced Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at midnight. The four winners will be announced later that week with each winner receiving a $25 gift card to a local restaurant or business.

