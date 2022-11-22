Weekender For Nov. 24–Dec. 1: Small Business Saturday, Blessing Of The Hounds And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Small Business Saturday, happens Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The local answer to Black Friday, businesses from Salvisa to Bright Leaf will offer discounts and promotions to keep holiday shoppers—and their money—here in Mercer County.

The Mercer Chamber of Commerce is also hosting pop-up shops, prizes and food trucks. At the end of the day will be a tree lighting of the Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park with the Claus family. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Chamber office at 101 South Main Street to greet shoppers and children and shops will be open various hours throughout the day. Local businesses still have time to get involved. Email info@mercerchamber.com.

And there is a big weekend to come, with Christmas parades in Harrodsburg scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, and in Burgin for Saturday, Dec. 3. Then there’s the return of the Holiday Tea Room at the Harrodsburg Historical Society Dec. 2-3 and the Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” with Allan Barlow playing all the roles Dec. 3–4. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Wednesday, Nov. 23

• Thanksgiving Pregame at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 4 p.m. The Vault will be closed Nov. 24-26. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Gobble Wobble Thanksgiving Eve Party featuring live music by the Carey Band and food by Bluegrass Foods at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 4 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving

• Pay What You Can Afford Thanksgiving Meal at the 19th Hole Restaurant (742 Danville Road). With turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, oysters, gravy, green beans, sweet potato casserole, dressing, corn pudding, broccoli casserole and rolls. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations: 859-613-2400 or Facebook @19th Hole Restaurant.

Friday, Nov. 25

Black Friday

• Christmas Prelude and Shop Small at the Little Shoppe On the Farm at Black Watch Alpacas (1291 Talmage Mayo Road). Check out the fine alpaca products—including zcarves, sweaters, shawls, ponchos, hats, gloves, socks, throws, blankets and pillows as well as knitting and crochet needles and patterns, stuffed animals, toys and more. Part of Small Business Saturday. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. blackwatchalpacas.com or 859-734-0222.

• Trot Instead Of Shop Trail Ride by the Fort Harrod Back Country Horsemen at Camp Horsin’ Around (1159 Claunch Road, Perryville). Proceeds beneift the camp, which provides outdoor adventures for children with compromised health or special needs. Potluck follows trail ride. $10 per horse. Donations welcome. 12:30–3 p.m. Facebook @Camp Horsin’ Around or @Fort Harrod Back Country Horsemen.

• War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s and for years to come. Tickets: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Small Business Saturday

• Blessing of the Hounds at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Warm up with wonderful winter breakfast foods alongside roaring outdoor fire pits as Shaker Village and the Long Run Woodford Hounds fox hunters host a traditionblessing of the hounds, riders, and horses, followed by the first meet of the formal hunting season. Participation is included with admission. 9–11 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Christmas Market at the Glengary (2192 Lexington Road). Local vendors, food, treats and meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 859-612-8580 or Facebook @the Glengary.

• Shop Small Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Support small businesses and enjoy 20 percent off all full-priced merchandise in the Shops, including the three onsite locations: the 1815 Carpenter’s Shop, 1839 Trustees Office and 1848 Post Office. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Small Business Saturday at Giggles and Grace Children’s Boutique (540 College Street). Ynique clothing, home decor and gifts for all ages. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will be available for photographs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-612-2498 or Facebook @Giggles and Grace.

• Jewelry Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Artist Tara Modjeski of Treehouse Goods gives a demonstration at the Welcome Center. Modjeski has been making wire wrapped jewelry for 21 years. Her pieces in copper, sterling silver, and 14k gold feature unique gemstones and original designs inspired by the shapes and patterns of nature, and the spiraling journey of the soul. Participation is included with admission. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Christmas Prelude and Shop Small at the Little Shoppe On the Farm at Black Watch Alpacas (1291 Talmage Mayo Road). Check out the fine alpaca products—including zcarves, sweaters, shawls, ponchos, hats, gloves, socks, throws, blankets and pillows as well as knitting and crochet needles and patterns, stuffed animals, toys and more. Part of Small Business Saturday. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. blackwatchalpacas.com or 859-734-0222.

• War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s and for years to come. Tickets: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Sunday, Nov. 27

• Wreath Workshop at the Lodge at Logan Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Workshops by wildrootsfarmerflorist. $65. Noon to 2 p.m. 859-559-1713 or loganvineyards.com.

• Trivia and food by the Wake ‘n’ Bake at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Thursday, Dec. 1

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Paint & Dine at The Baker’s Table (749 North College Street). Come paint and dine and enjoy some holiday cheer. Menu incloudes grazing table with homemade Christmas soup. Dinner and class fee: $65 per person. Pre-pay required. 859-613-2999 or Facebook @the Bakers Table.

Have any special holiday events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.