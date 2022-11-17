Weekender Nov. 17–24: Rudolph, Bazaars And Dinosaurs Galore And Thanksgiving With All The Fixings

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” continues at Ragged Edge Community Theatre. The play, based on the 1964 Rankin-Bass stop-motion Christmas special, is filled with holiday hits like “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and the title number as well as characters like Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster and Yukon Cornelius. Public performance dates are scheduled for Nov. 18-20 with a special performance on Satuday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Ragged Edge at raggededgetheatre@gmail.com or 859-734-2389.

Get a hop on the holidays at the 32nd annual St. Andrew Catholic Church Christmas Bazaar and Silent Auction on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. eat-in or carryout. There will be gift baskets. a bake sale, Christmas crafts, raffle and silent auction at the event, which is in part a fund-raiser for the Christian Life Center. For more information, visit the St. Andrew website at harrodsburgcatholic.com, visit their Facebook page or call 859-734-4270.

The Mercer Transformation Community Tutoring Initiative’s Winter Bazaar and Concert at Lions Park Community Center happens Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A fund-raiser for Mercer Transformation Inc. and The Community Tutoring Initiative, the Winter Bazaar is a chance to get ready for the holidays by shopping with local vendors while also enjoying food from local food trucks and live music from local singers and musicians. For more information, call Diane Green at 251-589-9501 or Donna Linton at 859-583-5857.

Later that night, paleontologist and biologist Amanda Falk of Centre College will lead a Jurassic Evening at Mercer County Public Library. Take a tour of the dinosaur fossil exhibit with expert followed by a screening of “Jurassic World Dominion.” The prehistoric fun starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, the 19th Hole Restaurant is hosting their annual “Pay What You Can Afford Thanksgiving Meal” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, oysters, gravy, green beans, sweet potato casserole, dressing, corn pudding, broccoli casserole and rolls. Make your reservation by calling 859-613-2400 and get the full menu on their Facebook page.

The next Weekender will have everything you need to know about Small Business Saturday and other holiday happenings here in Mercer County. Happy Thanksgiving everyone.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Nov. 17

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

• Second Annual Winter Encampment at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Re-enactors are invited to set up their tents and camp near the fort and scout the historic Shawnee Run on Saturday, Nov. 19. Starts 3 p.m. and runs through Saturday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m. 859-734-3314, email fortharrod@ky.gov or Facebook @Old Fort Harrod State Park.

• Live music by Andrea and Derek and food by the Swinery at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Nov. 18

• 32nd Annual Christmas Bazaar at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Christmas crafts, gift baskets, bake sale, silent auction and raffle. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. eat in and carry out. harrodsburgcatholic.com, Facebook @Saint Andrew Harrodsburg or call 859-734-4270.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Pink Friday Bingo in Downtown Harrodsburg. Skip the large corporations on Black Friday and get all your Christmas shopping done early on Pink Friday. Make a purchase at downtown businesses and receive a bingo card. Complete the bingo card and be entered into raffle with tons of great prizes. Starts 11 a.m. Hosted by Harrodsburg First Main Street Program (Facebook @Harrodsburg First) and Meredith and Co. Boutique (Facebook @Meredith&Co.)

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s and for years to come. Tickets: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• A Jurassic Evening at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Tour the dinosaur fossil exhibit with expert paleontologist and biologist Amanda Falk of Centre College followed by a screening of “Jurassic World Dominion.” Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live theater: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Live action version of the animated holiday classic. Starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Skinny Mulligan’s Pre-Thanksgiving Throwdown at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Live music starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Nov. 19

• 32nd Annual Christmas Bazaar at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Christmas crafts, gift baskets, bake sale, silent auction and raffle. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. eat in and carry out. harrodsburgcatholic.com, Facebook @Saint Andrew Harrodsburg or call 859-734-4270.

• Pottery Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Artist Trish Caudill demonstrates her artistic process on a pottery wheel. This demonstration will take place outdoors, weather permitting, and guests will be able to interact with the artist and discuss her process. Participation is included with admission. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Santa @ the Dock at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Photos with the Santa Guy by Bethany Case, $25. 10–11:30 a.m. 859-548-2002 or Facebook @Kamp Kennedy.

• Winter Bazaar and Concert at Lions Park Community Center (450 East Factory Street). Fund-raiser for Mercer Transformation Inc. and the Community Tutoring Initiative with shopping at local vendors, food trucks and live music from local singers and musicians.Diane Green at 251-589-9501, Donna Linton at 859-583-5857 or Facebook @Winter Bazaar and Concert.

• Board Together at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An afternoon of modern board games for adults with fan favorites like Ankh, Pandemic, Splendor and more. Games and snacks provided. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

• Live theater: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Special performance starts at 3 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Night Hike: Stargazing at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Take in the wonders of the prairie and forest at night while learning to identify constellations visible during the winter months. $15 for annual passholders, $20 for anyone else. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s and for years to come. Tickets: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Zac and Stan at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live theater: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Live action version of the animated holiday classic. Starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Live music by 190 Proof Bluegrass Band at the McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Hillside Event Center is now hosting the weekly live music series. 7–10 p.m. Admission: $5. 859-325-5026 or Facebook @Hillside Event Center.



• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Sunday, Nov. 20

• Live theater: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Matinee starts 3 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia and food by the Curry Kitchen at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 6 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

• American Indian Stereotypes: Orgins And Evolution at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Presentation by speaker Tressa T. Brown of the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission about the stereotypes and myths created in the mid 1800s about America’s first peoples. Music by Fred Keams, a Native American flautist. Starts 4 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

• Thanksgiving Pregame at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 4 p.m. The Vault will be closed Nov. 24-26. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Gobble Wobble Thanksgiving Eve party featuring live music by the Carey Band and food by Bluegrass Foods at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 4 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving

• Pay What You Can Afford Thanksgiving Meal at the 19th Hole Restaurant (742 Danville Road). With turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, oysters, gravy, green beans, sweet potato casserole, dressing, corn pudding, broccoli casserole and rolls. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations: 859-613-2400 or Facebook @19th Hole Restaurant.

Have any special holiday events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.