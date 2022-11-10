Weekender For Nov. 10–17: ‘Rudolph’ At Ragged Edge And So Much More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s live action production of the animated holiday classic, opens Friday, Nov. 11, for a two week run. Ragged Edge is also conducting a toy drive to benefit the Love Tree. Leave an unwrapped toy in the box when you attend the show, which is based on the 1964 Rankin-Bass stop-motion Christmas special starring Burl Ives. It’s filled with holiday hits like “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and the title number as well as characters like Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster and Yukon Cornelius.

Public performance dates are scheduled for Nov. 11-13 and 18-20, with a special benefit performance on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. to benefit the Love Tree. In addition, there will be possible school matinees on Nov. 14-18 beginning at 9 a.m. Contact Ragged Edge at raggededgetheatre@gmail.com or 859-734-2389.

For anyone wanting to get a jump on getting gifts for everybody, Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is holding several crafts workshops on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna are still on display at the Mercer County Public Library. The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

Thursday, Nov. 10

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• 2022 Titan Tip-Off Dinner at the Lodge at Logan’s Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Meet the 2022 boys basketball team with guest speaker Dave “Buzz” Baker. Tickets: $25 per person in advance. Starts 6:30 p.m. mike.riley@mercer.kyschools.us.

• Live music by Carrie Ann McDonald at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 11

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Veterans Day Luncheon at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). With speaker Rick Williams. Starts 11:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Holiday Greenery Helpers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Assemble fresh-cut greenery to make festive swags to decorate the Historic Centre. Make one, then take one home with you. 2–4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s and for years to come. Tickets: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live theater: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Live action version of the animated holiday classic. Starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Nov. 12

• Needlework and Rug Making Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Artist Lydia Allen as she demonstrates needlework and penny rug making. Weather permitting, demonstration place outdoors at the Welcome Center. Participation is included with admission. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Harrodsburg Historical Society presents Tea Time at Downton Abbey at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Serving tea and showing the new “Downton Abbey” movie with historical tidbits about tea consumption in Europe and America. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Holiday Greenery Helpers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Assemble fresh-cut greenery to make festive swags to decorate the Historic Centre. Make one, then take one home with you. 2–4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• War Comes to Zion: Pleasant Hill and the American Civil War at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how the Civil War impacted Pleasant Hill in the 1860s and for years to come. Tickets: $10 for annual passholders, $15 for everyone else. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Cotter Hill at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live theater: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Live action version of the animated holiday classic. Starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Sunday, Nov. 13

• Holiday Greenery Helpers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Assemble fresh-cut greenery to make festive swags to decorate the Historic Centre. Make one, then take one home with you. 2–4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live theater: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Live action version of the animated holiday classic. Matinee starts 3 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia and food by the Curry Kitchen at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 6 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

• Homeschool Hive at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Opportunity for homeschooled children to enhance learning and social skills while providing support for parents. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, Nov. 17

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by Andrea and Derek and food by the Swinery at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

