Get A Free ‘Happy Y’allidays’ T-Shirt At Blood Drive On Wednesday, Nov. 9

The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street). Donors will receive a $10 Walmart gift card in addition to a KBC T-shirt.

Winter is an especially difficult time on blood centers when the demand for blood increases. To ensure lifesaving products are on the shelves for local patients when they need it, Kentucky Blood Center is urging donors to give back for the holiday season by making a blood donation.

Donors who give blood at this upcoming drive below will receive a limited edition “Happy Y’allidays” T-shirt.

Every drop counts at KBC, and it has never been more important than now after two and a half years of a low blood supply. KBC hopes to operate on a three- to four-day supply to serve more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky, but the nonprofit has often only had a one- or half-day supply for many blood types.

Without a healthy supply, patients who need blood for everything from cancer treatments to premature births, surgeries, anemia, diseases, car accidents and more are at risk. One in four people will need a blood transfusion in their lifetime.

The need for blood is ever constant. Approximately 400 donors are need daily to maintain a healthy blood supply.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Kentucky Blood Center Blood Drive

Wednesday, Nov. 9

10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lions Park Community Center

(133 Factory Street)

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

