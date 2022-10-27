Weekender For Oct. 27–Nov. 3: Haunted Frontier, Night of the Great Pumpkin, Snuggleween And More

Trick-or-treating in Harrodsburg and Mercer County will be Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5–8 p.m. Trick-or-treating in Burgin is on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, from 6–8 p.m.

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

While there are Halloween events all over Mercer County, the biggest one will be the Night of the Great Pumpkin on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5–8 p.m. In addition to the candy, there will be a special Cruz on Chiles at Auto Kustoms, a costume contest at the Local, and the Studio G Thriller dancers. Harrodsburg City Hall will be collecting canned goods in honor of the late Gail Napier.

That same night, the Harrodsburg Police Department will host the Halloween Bash 5–8 p.m. In addition to trick-or-treating, there will be games, costume contests and free food. The event is sponsored by the Harrodsburg Public Safety D.A.R.E. Program.

Old Fort Harrod State Park will host the Haunted Frontier Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30, from 6–9 p.m. Come if you dare to a haunted experience 247 years in the making. Make your way through the dark woods and brush in the haunted amphitheater near the oldest cemetery in the state.

Terrapin Hill Farm is hosting a two day music festival, Snuggleween, on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29.

Both of the local pumpkin patches are open. Daynabook Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch (135 Dunn Lane) is open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 31. Admission is $12 for ages 3 and up and includes playgrounds, corn maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, kid ziplines, bounce houses, wagon ride and complimentary pumpkin. The tower zipline, train ride, super slide, are available at additional cost on weekends only. To learn more call 859-734-7863 or visit daynabrookfarm.com.

Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road) is open Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The Field of Horror will open this year on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission is $10 for ages 3–12, $12 for ages 13 and up and free for ages two and under. Admission includes a free pumpkin, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. The zip line racer is $10 extra. For more information, visit devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066.

For some prehistoric scares, check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Oct. 27

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Not recommended for children under 10 or the weak of heart. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @Old Fort Harrod State Park.

• Live music by D. Boone Pickens at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Costume contest with first and second place prizes. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Friday, Oct. 28

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Camp-O-Ween at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Featuring photos with Big Foot, scary movie, “Hocus Pocus” at 8 p.m. Starts 2 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Warren Byrom at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 5:30–8:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Not recommended for children under 10 or the weak hearted. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @Old Fort Harrod State Park.

• Snuggleween featuring live music by the Traveling Jam, Born Cross Eyed and the Rumpke Mountain Boys at Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). Weekend advance ticket is $90 plus fee. Weekend ticket at gate is $110. Saturday ticket at gate is $60. Music starts 6 p.m. 859-612-9670 or terrapinhillfestivals.com.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Field of Horror at Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road). Admission is $10 for ages 3–12, $12 for ages 13 and up and free for ages two and under. Admission includes a free pumpkin, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. The zip line racer is $10 extra. Starts at dark (approximately 7:30 p.m.) devinescornmaze.com or 859-613-5066.

• Friday Family Flicks at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Feature: animated movie “Vivo” about a musical kinkajou. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Halloween Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Halloween Night of Spirits at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Music, costume contest and fang-tastic food. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Trick-or-treating in Harrodsburg and Mercer County­—excluding Burgin—is 5–8 p.m.

• Kiwanis Halloween 5K at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Registration begins 8:30 am. 5K begins 9:30 a.m. Kids free one mile fun run begins at 10:30 a.m. Costumes are encouraged. Facebook @Halloween 5k Run/Walk.

• Golf Scramble for Mercer County Senior High School Baseball at Bright Leaf Golf Resort (1742 Danville Road). Chip in fore the kids. Starts 10 a.m.

• Wood Carving Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Artisan Joe Baron crafts unique items from fashioned organic and repurposed materials. Participation is included with admission. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music on the lawn by Blue Groove Jazz at Beaumont Inn (638 Beaumont Inn Drive). Bring a lawn chair . Starts noon. 859-734-3381 or Facebook @Beaumont Inn.

• Snuggleween at Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road) featuring live music by Dynamite Fisherman, Gia Welch, Mikey Quigley, Restless Leg String Band, John Welton and the Awakening, the Rumpke Mountain Boys and Sicard Hollow. Weekend advance ticket is $90 plus fee. Weekend ticket at gate is $110. Saturday ticket at gate is $60. Music starts with open mic at noon. 859-612-9670 or terrapinhillfestivals.com.

• Camp-O-Ween at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Featuring bounce house, face painting, band and food truck trick-or-treating, Halloween hay rides, costume contests and more. Starts 11 a.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Night of the Great Pumpkin in downtown Harrodsburg. In addition to trick-or-treating on Main Street, there will be a special Cruzen for Candy on Chiles at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street), trunk-or-treat at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street), costume contest at the Local (322 East Office Street) and the Studio G Thriller dancers. Harrodsburg City Hall (208 South Main Street) will be collecting canned goods in honor of the late Gail Napier. 5–8 p.m. Facebook @Harrodsburg First.

• Halloween Bash at Harrodsburg Police Department (1300 Louisville Road). Trick-or-treat, games, costume contests and free food sponsored by the Harrodsburg Public Safety D.A.R.E. Program. 5–8 p.m. 859-734-5120 or Facebook @Harrodsburg Police Department.

• Trick-or-Treat featuring live music by Boogie G at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Trick-or-treating at campground starts at 5 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m. 859-548-2002 or Facebook @Kamp Kennedy Marina.

• Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Not recommended for children under 10 or the weak hearted. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @Old Fort Harrod State Park.

• Relay For Life Trunk-or-Treat at 450 East Factory Street. Say Boo! to cancer with music, fun and games from 6–8 p.m. cortneyjustice@outlook.com or 859-516-3316.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Jarrod Stratton at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). The last music on the lawn of 2022. 5:30–8:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Trick-or-Treating at MAFEW (Mercer Area Family Education and Wellness, 130 North College Street). Starts 6 p.m. mafew.org or 859-734-9622.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Erica Martin and Kickstart at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). Costume contest, drink specials. 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Halloween Karaoke and Costume Party at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @The Vault.

• Field of Horror at Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road). Admission is $10 for ages 3–12, $12 for ages 13 and up and free for ages two and under. Admission includes a free pumpkin, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. The zip line racer is $10 extra. Starts at dark (approximately 7:30 p.m.) devinescornmaze.com or 859-613-5066.

Sunday, Oct. 30

• All Inclusive Trunk-or-Treat by Kendyl and Friends at CU Harrodsburg Athletic Sports Complex (772 University Drive). 4-6 p.m. Samantha Travillian at sjtravillian@campbellsville.edu.

• Trunk or Treat at the Carpenters Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Candy, inflatables, photo booth, food and games. 6–8 p.m. 859-734-0670 or carpenterschristian.church.

• Trivia and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 6 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Not recommended for children under 10 or the weak of heart. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-3314 or Facebook @Old Fort Harrod State Park.

Halloween

Monday, Oct. 31

Trick or Treating in Burgin is 6–8 p.m.

• Trunk-or-Treat at Harrodsburg Health Care (853 Lexington Road). 5–7 p.m. 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Harrodsburg Health And Rehab.

• Trunk-or-Treat at Burgin Independent School (440 East Main Street, Burgin). 6–8 p.m. Hosted by Shawnee Run Baptist Church. 859-748-5695 or shawneerun.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Story Time for children ages 3-5. Please call to reserve your spot. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, Nov. 3

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music and dining at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Have any special holiday events planned? Let everyone know by posting on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.