Weekender For Oct. 13–20: A.T.O.M. Fest (For Real This Time), Bourbon Fest, ‘Spoon River’ And More

Editor’s Note: Last week’s Weekender included incorrect information about the A.T.O.M. Fest and Auto Kustoms. We regret the errors.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the A.T.O.M. (A Thing On Main) Fest returns for the fall with live music, food trucks, drink trailers and more starting at 3 p.m. For real this time. The headliner is Marshull who will perform starting at 7:30 p.m.

All proceeds go to Honor Flight Kentucky, a nonprofit group that flies veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War for a one-day, all-expenses-paid visit to the service memorials in Washington D.C. The A.T.O.M. Fest last May raised $7,000 for Honor Flight.

Seating is limited so bring a lawn chair. For more information, visit the A.T.O.M. Fest Facebook page or call 859-613-1380.

Also on Saturday, the Rock Haven Bourbon Bar will host the Rock This Town 2022 Music And Bourbon Fest. Rock Haven (located at 419 East Office Street) will have music by Iconic, food and bourbon tastings. The fun starts at 2 p.m.

Later that same night, Fort Harrod State Park will host a local production of Edgar Lee Masters’ Spoon River Anthology by Center Stage Theatrics. Meet the residents of Spoon River and learn about their lives, loves, and losses. The producers are promising a unique theater going experience in a historic, outdoor venue. The play starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10.

As you might have guessed from the decorations popping up everywhere, spook season is officially upon us and Mercer County’s favorite holiday is only a few nerve-wracking weeks away. The biggest event on the Halloween schedule—and one of the biggest events in Mercer County, period—is the Night of the Great Pumpkin, with trick or treating on Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Oct. 13

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens are invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Girls Night Out at The Baker’s Table (739 North College Street). Paint party with Libby Gabbard of the Sanded Edge begins with catered meal of homemade lasagna, side salad with choice of dressing, garlic toast and homemade cheesecake, then will be leading Choice of wooden scarecrow door hanger, pumpkin canvas or wooden pumpkin stand. Cost: $65 per person. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Facebook @the Baker’s Table.

• Live music and dining at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @The Vault.

Friday, Oct. 14

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Sold out.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Alicia Hollingshead at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Girls Night Out at The Baker’s Table (739 North College Street). Paint party with Libby Gabbard of the Sanded Edge begins with catered meal. Choice of wooden scarecrow door hanger, pumpkin canvas or wooden pumpkin stand. Cost: $65 per person. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Facebook @the Baker’s Table.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Oct. 15

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Stewardship Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Join us as we battle erosion, clear invasive species and protect one of Central Kentucky’s most popular outdoor spaces. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. Volunteers will use hand tools including shovels and loppers, and should wear leather work gloves and sturdy, closed-toe shoes or work boots. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Pottery Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trish Caudill demonstrates her artistic process on a pottery wheel. Demonstration takes place outdoors, weather permitting, and guests will be able to interact with the artist and discuss her process. Participation is included with admission. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Broom Making Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). LawsonWhitt will make brooms using antique equipment. Brooms available for purchase at the Welcome Center. Participation is included with admission. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Artist’s Demonstration by Bill Berryman at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Berryman demonstrates his artistic process through drawings and paintings. This demonstration will take place outdoors, weather permitting, and guests will be able to interact with the artist and discuss his process. Participation is included with admission. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• A.T.O.M. (A Thing On Main) Fest in downtown Harrodsburg. Featuring live music, food trucks, drink trailers and more. Starts 3 p.m. Facebook @A.T.O.M. Fest or 859-613-1380.

• Rock This Town 2022 Music And Bourbon Fest at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Fall music jam with food and We bourbon tastings throughout the day. Starts 2 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Matt Green at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts at 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Girls Night Out at The Baker’s Table (739 North College Street). Paint party with Libby Gabbard of the Sanded Edge begins with catered meal. Choice of wooden scarecrow door hanger, pumpkin canvas or wooden pumpkin stand. Cost: $65 per person. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Facebook @the Baker’s Table.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Sold out.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: Edgar Lee Masters’ Spoon River Anthology at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Meet the residents of Spoon River in this unique theatrical experience. The play starts at 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. Facebook @Spoon River Anthology—A Play.

• D. Boone Pittman at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Starts 7 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Park.

Sunday, Oct. 16

• Trivia and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, Oct. 17

• Crafty Affairs—Decorated Fall Signs At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Instructor guides you through the process of adding extra ornamentation to make sign unique. Program is free and open to the public, all materials provided. Registration required. Starts 5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

• Sing Out My Soul featuring the Centre College Choirs at United Presbyterian Church (326 South Main Street). 7–8:30 p.m. Facebook @Harrodsburg Historical Society.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Story Time for children ages 3-5. Please call to reserve your spot. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Oct. 20

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music and dining at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

