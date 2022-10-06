Fall Brawl Demolition Derby, Burgin Hammer-In, Salvisa Cruze In And More: Weekender For Oct. 6–13

Editor’s Note: Thanks to the readers who pointed out A.T.O.M. Fest does not happen until Saturday, Oct. 15. We apologize for the error in the previous post.

This Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! The Fall Brawl Demolition Derby at Mercer County Fairgrounds. The brawl features mini cars, youth class and super stock madness. The mayhem starts at 7 p.m!

Also on Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! The Blacksmith Hammer-In happens in Burgin. A fund-raiser for Shop With A Cop, the event features food trucks, local vendors, bouncy houses, face painting and raffles and a chance to meet with Forged In Fire winners and contestants as well as local officers and their K9 partners. The hammering starts at 11 a.m!

Also on Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! The final Cruze In At Old Bridge General Store 2 in Salvisa of the year! The car show features food, music and door prizes. starts at 6 p.m.

As you might have guessed from the decorations popping up everywhere, spook season is officially upon us and Mercer County’s favorite holiday is only a few nerve-wracking weeks away. The biggest event on the Halloween schedule—and one of the biggest events in Mercer County, period—is the Night of the Great Pumpkin, with trick or treating on Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Oct. 6

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

• Live music and dining at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Oct. 7

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). A “spirited” program, with lantern light tours starting at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and along the historic turnpike, finally ending at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program, which starts at 5:30 and 7 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Shane White at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Oct. 8

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Mercer County Farm Thangs Swap Meet at Southern States (1027 North College Street). Poultry, small animal and farm goods. 8 a.m. to noon. 859-613-2297 or Facebook @Southern States Harrodsburg.

• Kids Science Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Explore science with your fun, hands-on activities tornado making, identifying rocks and minerals, discovering how to tell time with a lemons, experiments with mason jars and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participation is included with admission. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Palisades Paddle at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Canoe Kentucky guided adventure along Kentucky and Dix Rivers. Includes sack lunch. For guests ages 12 and up. Ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a paying adult. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Canoe rental, $60 per person; kayak rental, $70 per person; bring own canoe, $55 per person; bring own kayak, $55 per person. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Blacksmith Hammer-In (Main Street, Burgin). Fund-raiser for Shop With A Cop featuring food trucks, local vendors, bouncy houses, face painting and raffles and meet and greet with Forged In Fair winners and contestants and local officer and their K9 partners. 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Facebook @City of Burgin.

• Behind the Scenes at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Curated selection from the more than 5,000 artifacts not on display. If under 18, guests must be accompanied by paying adult. 2–3:30 p.m. $20 for annual passholders, $25 for everyone else, includes complimentary admission and 20 percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An afternoon of chess and snacks open to all ages and skill levels. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

• Music on the Lawn featuring David Bates at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). starting at 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Cruze In At Old Bridge General Store 2 (101 Dory Drive, Salvisa). Car show with food, music and door prizes. 6–9 p.m. David Sexton, 859-613-4310 of Facebook @Old Bridge General Store 2.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). A “spirited” program, with lantern light tours starting at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and along the historic turnpike, finally ending at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery. Recommended for ages 12 and up, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program, which starts at 5:30 and 7 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Blue Groove Jazz at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Starts 7 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Fall Brawl Demolition Derby at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue) featuring minis, youth class and quick build big cars. Cost: $15 per person, free for 10 and under. Starts 7 p.m. 859-553-0951

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Oct. 9

• Trivia and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, Oct. 10

• Chloe’s Petals For Hope Annual Awareness at Mercer County Chamber of Commerce (101 South Main Street). Information, freebies and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. chloespetalsforhope@gmail.com or 859-608-1728.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Story Time for children ages 3-5. Please call to reserve your spot. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Oct. 13

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

• Live music and dining at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @The Vault.

Have any special Halloween events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.

