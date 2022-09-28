Two Election Forums On Oct. 24 And Oct. 25

Learn About Candidates In Mercer And Burgin

There will be two Mercer County General Political Candidate Forums in October. The first will be held in Harrodsburg on Monday, Oct. 24, and the second in Burgin on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Both start at 6:30 p.m. to give Mercer Countians an opportunity to see and hear the candidates prior to voting.

On Monday, Oct. 24, the first forum will be conducted in the Mercer County Senior High School Auditorium, located at 1124 Moberly Road. The following candidates have been invited: Constable District Six, Delbert Sullivan and Matthew A. Todd; Harrodsburg City Commission, Adam Johnson, Marvin “Bubby” Isham, Jennifer Kazimer, Charlie Mattingly, Missy Wilham Banks and Kerry Anness; Magistrate District One, Stephen “Pete” Elliott and Ronnie L. Sims; Magistrate District 5, Kevin Hicks and Jennifer Parks; Judge Executive, Sarah Gray Steele and Scott Moseley; Kentucky State Senate 12th District, Amanda Mays Bledsoe and Bill O’Brien; District Court Judge, Patrick F. Barsotti and Elizabeth Coontz; and U.S. Representative District Six, Andy Barr, Geoff Young and Randy Cravens.

The second forum will be conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Burgin School Cafeteria, located at 400 East Main Street, Burgin. The following candidates have been invited: Burgin City Council, Phillip Swope, William D. Rulon, David Caldwell, Timothy Dollar, Barbara Watts, Sindicat “Sid” Dunn, John “Skippy” Stamp, Melinda Wofford, Jamie Keebortz, Travis Irvin and Ethan Bailey Hopkins; Burgin Mayor, James Caldwell, Joseph Monroe and a write-in candidate, George Hensley; and Magistrate District Four, Susan Thompson Barrington and Donald Webb.

Voters may attend the forums in person or listen on WHBN 1420 AM, 99.5 FM, online at hometownlive.net and on Facebook courtesy of April Ellis of the Harrodsburg Herald, who will also serve as timekeeper.

For the forums conducted at the schools, teachers at Mercer and Burgin have each selected students to develop and ask questions to candidates for all offices. along with the moderator.

Questions will be given to the students and Earl Motzer, moderator, by the local Democrat and Republican Party Chairs just prior to the start of the forums and citizens may submit questions for consideration to Neila Monroe at NVMonroe@att.net and Roxanna Parks at MercerEMS701@hotmail.com no later than Saturday, Oct. 15. No questions will be permitted from attendees and candidates at the Forum.

Sponsors for the Forums are the Harrodsburg Herald, Hometown Radio and the local Democrat and Republican Parties. Take advantage of the forums to learn more about the candidates and to vote in the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It’s your right and your responsibility.

The deadline for registering to vote in Kentucky is Friday, Oct. 11, no later than 4 p.m.

