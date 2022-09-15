’39 Steps,’ Cemetery Tour, Dutch Cousins, Jazz Festival, Last Weekend At Anderson-Dean Pool And More!

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

This is one of the biggest Weekender sections of the year. Again. So let’s keep it fast and to the point.

Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller “The 39 Steps” premieres this weekend with showings at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, and a matinee on Sunday, Sept. 18, starting at 3 p.m. A second weekend is scheduled for Sept. 23-25 with the same show times.

In this comedic thriller, a cast of four portray several dozen characters in an uproarious manhunt that stretches from London to the highlands of Scotland. Tickets can be purchased at www.raggededgetheatre.org or by calling 859-734-2389.

The James Harrod Trust is hosting the 17th Annual History Underfoot Cemetery Tour at Spring Hill Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 17, with four tours scheduled each half hour starting at 6 p.m.

The Dutch Cousins are gathering this weekend, with two events scheduled in Mercer County. First, they will meet at the Old Mud Meeting House located on Dry Branch Road on Sunday, Sept. 18, starting with a worship service led by archivist Russell Gasero at 10:30 a.m. They meet again on Monday at the Harrodsburg Historical Society for research from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival continues Thursday, Sept. 15, with Blue Groove Jazz performing at the Mercer County Public Library starting at 5:30 p.m.

The big event starts Saturday, Sept 17, at noon at Shaker Village with a lineup including Blue Groove Jazz, Campbellsville University Faculty Jazz Band, 4Tet, Jamey Aebersold Quartet, Sofia Goodman Group, Brooks Giles Jazz Combo and headliner Adrian Crutchfield.

Sunday is College Day with a lineup including the University of Kentucky Jazz Ensemble, Asbury University Jazz Band, the Eastern Kentucky University Jazz Band, Morehead State University Jazz Band, perennial favorites the Walnut Street Ramblers and Osland-Dailey Jazztet.

The Aquatic Center at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) is open for last weekend. Concessions will be open and admission is only $3 per person. Kids under 2 get in free. Pool hours are 1- 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Sept. 15

Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival Concert featuring Blue Groove Jazz at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Kickoff the Jazz Festival with a free concert starting at 5:30 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Friday, Sept. 16

Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

(560 Linden Avenue). 6 p.m. For fees and class times, visit walkinghorsereport.com. “Jazz In the Barn Gala” featuring Blue Groove Jazz Quartet at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). VIP event for the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival in the Meadow View Barn starts 6 p.m. Price: $95 plus tax per person. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Live drama: “The 39 Steps” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Four performer production of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller Starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7-10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Smash Burgers and Farm Fixings at the Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Jason Walls, farm chef at the Castle, will be cooking smash burgers from locally raised beef, topped with locally grown fixings. $8 covers burger, chips and water. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Lineup: Blue Groove Jazz at noon; Campbellsville University Faculty Jazz Band at 1:15 p.m.; 4Tet at 2:30 p.m.; Jamey Aebersold Quartet at 4:15 p.m.; Sofia Goodman Group on the auxiliary stage at 5:30 p.m.; Brooks Giles Jazz Combo on main stage at 6 p.m.; Sofia Goodman Group on the auxiliary stage at 7:30 p.m.; and Adrian Crutchfield, the last horn man to perform and record with Prince, at 8 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org or kyheritagejazzfest.org.

Kentucky Walking Horse Celebration at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Gates open 4 p.m., show starts 5 p.m. For fees and class times, visit walkinghorsereport.com.

Live drama: “The 39 Steps” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Four performer production of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller Starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Dutch Cousins Gathering at Old Mud Meeting House (Dry Branch Road). Begins with worship service led by archivist Russell Gasero at 10:30 a.m., Color Guard flag presentation at 11:45 a.m., traditional group photo at noon, and DeMott Cemetery visit with Chris Canine at 1 p.m. dutchcousins.org.

Monday, Sept. 19

Dutch Cousins Gathering at Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 S Chiles Street). Dutch archives research day with volunteer Amalie Preston. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. dutchcousins.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Story Time for children ages 3-5. Please call to reserve your spot. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30-5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.