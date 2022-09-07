Mercer Volleyball Takes Down Boyle In Four Sets

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans volleyball team (7-1) beat the Boyle County Rebels (10-9), 3-1, for the second time this season in the 2A section 6 tournament Monday, Sept. 5.

The Titans six game win streak to start the season came to an end in a close 2-3 loss to new district team Trinity Christian Thursday, Sept. 1. Their seven wins this season are all against 12th Region competition.

In the opening set the Rebels jumped out to a four point lead with a kill and a net error from the Titans, 0-4. Senior Jai Maria Piazza put Mercer on the scoreboard with two hard kills set up by senior Taylor Murphy, 2-5. Boyle kept their lead with the Titans still unable to find their rhythm, 4-10.

An unusual play from Mercer’s three freshmen earned a needed point with Grayson Perry getting a dig and Ralasia Piazza setting Teigh Yeast for a spike, 5-11. After Mercer was caught out of rotation, Boyle put two out of bounds, 8-12. Senior Jamesyn White scored two straight points with a kill and block at the net, 10-12.

Yeast scored two points from the service line to give the Titans the lead, 13-12. Boyle put two into the net and the teams traded kills into the net, 17-15. The combo of Murphy setting for J. Piazza picked up two quick points for Mercer, 19-15. A spike and an ace from the Rebels put them back into the game, 19-18.