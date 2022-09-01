Weekender For Sept. 1–8: Mercer Gets Ready For The Fall

Robert Moore

Labor Day is right around the corner, and even though it’s still a million degrees outside, Mercer County is getting ready for fall.

At Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, that means Spirit Strolls—lantern light tours of some of the spookiest places in Shakertown—happens every Friday and Saturday through October. They’re also bringing back the hayrides.

The Fall Kickoff for Daynabrook Pumpkin Patch happens on Saturday, Sept. 3, starting at 10 a.m. The $12 admission gets you the pumpkin patch, corn maze, petting zoo, bounce houses, playgrounds, wagon rides, pedal cars, small zipline, sunflower field and, of course, the complimentary pumpkin. Devin’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze will hold their grand opening next week on Friday, Sept. 9.

The Aquatic Center at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) is still open. Pool is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Admission is $5. Children aged two or younger are free.

Time is running out for the exhibition of dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). In September, the dinosaurs are scheduled to once again go extinct, meaning the exhibit will be closed. The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Sept. 1

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

• Live music by Nick and Tony and food by the Swinery at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Friday, Sept. 2

• Live music and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). A “spirited” program, with lantern light tours starting at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and along the historic turnpike, finally ending at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery. Recommended for ages 12 and up, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program, which starts at 5:30 and 7 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Dean Phelps at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Chris Linton Band at Midlake Marina (228 South Cedar Lane Harrodsburg, Burgin area). Restaurant will remain open with limited menu. 9pm-11pm. 859-325-0822 or Facebook: Midlake Marina.

Saturday, Sept. 3

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Fall Kickoff at Daynabrook Pumpkin Patch (135 Dunn Lane). General admission includes pumpkin patch, corn maze, petting zoo, bounce houses, playgrounds, wagon rides, pedal cars, small zipline, sunflower field and complimentary pumpkin. Admission is $12 for age 3 and up. Train ride superslide are $5 extra and mega zipline is $10. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daynabrookfarm.com or 859-734-7863.

• Chess at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An afternoon of chess and snacks open to all ages and skill levels. 2–4 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• Carshow: Cruz On Chiles at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). Featuring truck month. D.J. Iceman, music, food trucks, prize raffles. 5-8 p.m. Facebook: Cruz On Chiles.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). A “spirited” program, with lantern light tours starting at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and along the historic turnpike, finally ending at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery. Recommended for ages 12 and up, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program, which starts at 5:30 and 7 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Scott Collins at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Starts 7 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook: Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Sunday, Sept. 4

• Trivia and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, Sept. 5: Labor Day

• Driving Business Forward Golf Classic at Bright Leaf Golf Resort (1742 Danville Road). Prizes for closest to pin, longest drive, worst shot and top team winner. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fee: $65 per person. 859-734-2365 or email info@mercerchamber.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Sept. 8

• Annual Mercer County Agricultural Field Day at Creative Farms (8830 Mackville Road). All farmers—full time, part time and hobby—agriculture businesses and anyone with an interest in agriculture are invited. This event will meet the CAIP educational Requirement. Registration and vendors open at 5 p.m., program and tour starts 5:30 p.m. Free sponsored meal by Mercer County Cattlemen’s Association. 859-734-4341.

• Live music and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

