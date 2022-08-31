 Skip to content

Mercer Cross Country Finishes Strong

Photo Submitted
Sophomore Mason Sanders finished 160th for the Titans boys cross country team at the Bourbon County Colonel Charge on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Wesley Bird
Herald Staff
wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans cross country team participated in the Bourbon County Colonel Charge Saturday, Aug. 27, at Bourbon County High School.

The boys team was led by sophomore Marshall Hart, who finished 21st out of of the 261 runners with a time of 17:49. Hart was followed by Sam Lewis, Brady Howard, Mason Sanders, Landon Bryant, Kason Kerr and Nathan King.

Clayra Darnell of the girls cross team finished 40th out of a field of 223 runners with a time of 22:23. Darnell was followed by Katy Lewis, Adriana Polhemus and Anna Davis.

