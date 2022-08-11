 Skip to content

In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022

The Smock family have been participating in the 127 Yard Sale for more than two decades, and their event has grown to be the second largest in Kentucky, drawing more than 100 vendors.

Robert Moore
Herald Staff
rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.

Angela Cheak
Angela Cheak
