In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.

Angela Cheak Aperture: 4

Camera: Canon EOS 6D Mark II

Iso: 100

Orientation: 1

