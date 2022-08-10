City Raises Payroll Tax And Net Profit Tax

Commission Approves History Underfoot Tour Sept. 16–17

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Harrodsburg Board of Commissioners voted to increase the payroll tax and net profit tax.

At their regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, the commissioners gave second reading to ordinance 2022-11, which raises the payroll tax and net profit tax from 1 percent to 1.5 percent. The new payroll tax goes into effect Oct. 1 while the new net profit tax goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The motion passed unanimously. There was no discussion at Monday’s meeting.

The commission also gave first reading on ordinance 2022-12, which amends the utility office supervisor’s job description. Mayor Billy Whitenack said the utility supervisor, Amy Kays-Huffman, will still be a supervisor, but will report to City Clerk Shavonna Huffman. The previous job description had Kays-Huffman reporting to the city manager.

“But there is no city manager,” Mayor Whitenack said.

In other business, the Harrodsburg City Commission approved the James Harrod Trust to use Springhill Cemetery for the History Underfoot Tour on Sept. 16 and 17.

Helen Dedman of the James Harrod Trust told the commission this will be the 16th tour the trust had conducted, although they have not held the tour in a while because of the pandemic.

“It’s not a spooky tour,” Dedman said. The theme of this year’s tour will be people who were the first in Harrodsburg. Dedman said they may do a wagon this year.

“It’s a good event,” she said. “We hope you all come.”

The next meeting of the Harrodsburg City Commission will be Monday, Aug. 22, at noon.